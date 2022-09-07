Florida vs. Kentucky odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

A pair of resurgent SEC rivals meet on the gridiron in Week 2 as newly ranked Florida squares off against Kentucky in the Swamp on Saturday.

Unranked in the preseason, Florida used a hard-nosed and physical upset over No. 7 Utah to get a major boost in the polls, while Kentucky comes in a year removed from a historic win over the Gators last fall.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button