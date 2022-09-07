Florida vs. Kentucky odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

A pair of resurgent SEC rivals meet on the gridiron in Week 2 as newly ranked Florida squares off against Kentucky in the Swamp on Saturday.

Unranked in the preseason, Florida used a hard-nosed and physical upset over No. 7 Utah to get a major boost in the polls, while Kentucky comes in a year removed from a historic win over the Gators last fall.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Florida vs. Kentucky odds, spread, lines, predictions

Week 2 college football schedule: Kentucky at Florida

The Football Power Index projects a close game, with Florida coming in as the favorites to win by a narrow margin 54.8 percent chance to beat UK.

That gives Kentucky a 45.2 percent shot to take down the Gators on the road.

The oddsmakers also foresee a close call, with Florida coming in as well 5.5 point favoritesaccording to SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 52 points.

FPI rates Florida as the No. 24 team in the nation, according to its latest college football rankings, projected to be 10.6 points better than the teams on its schedule are average, and expected to win 7.4 games it’s the season.

Kentucky checks in at No. 20 overall on the index, projected to win 8.0 games and 12.1 points better than each team has its schedule.

AP top 25 Voters gave Florida a huge promotion this week, as the Gators come in at No. 12 after being unranked. Kentucky stayed put at No. 20 overall following a win over Miami (OH).

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee

