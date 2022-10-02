Florida vs. Eastern Washington odds, line: 2022 college football picks, predictions from expert on 12-3 run

The Florida Gators are one of several teams in Florida and across the Southeast who have had their weekend plans changed by Hurricane Ian. The Gators were scheduled to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles at home on Saturday, but the contest has been moved to Sunday. Florida is 2-2 in Billy Napier’s first season at the helm while Eastern Washington is 1-2 in Aaron Best’s sixth year in charge of his alma mater. Now Eastern Washington will look to join the ranks of eight FCS schools that have scored an upset win over an FBS program this season.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Sunday. The Gators are 29.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Eastern Washington odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 73.

Florida vs. Eastern Washington spread: Gators -29.5

Florida vs. Eastern Washington over/under: 73 points

UF: Florida is 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games

EWU: The Eagles are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games against FBS competition

Why Florida can cover

The Gators are coming off a loss to Tennessee that took them to 0-2 in the SEC, but Napier’s offense was aggressive and successful even in defeat. The Gators piled up 595 yards of total offense and Anthony Richardson showcased why the Gators staked their future on him when he was a five-star recruit coming out of high school.

Richardson threw for 453 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 62 yards and two scores after throwing for just 423 yards and zero touchdowns in his first three games combined. He’s an athlete that few FCS schools in history could prepare for and at 6-foot-4 and 236 pounds, you can expect him to be physical with an Eastern Washington defense that only has one defensive lineman on the roster listed at over 300 pounds.

Why Eastern Washington can cover

Eastern Washington is a proud program with a long history of success and Aaron Best will have his squad ready to compete. The Eagles have made the FCS Playoffs in three of the last four seasons and have been to the semifinals or further in five of the last 12 seasons, including a national championship win in 2010 and a runner-up finish in 2018.

Quarterback Gunner Talkington has thrown for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns with just three interceptions so far this year and he could tax a Florida defense that gave up 576 yards to Tennessee last week. Freddie Roberson (11-214-2) and Efton Chism III (16-145-3) are his two top receivers and if they can manage to have a big day, the Eagles could hang around in this one.

