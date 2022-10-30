Florida volleyball team sweeps Arkansas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) – The No. 14-ranked Florida volleyball team defended home court, on Saturday, with a sweep of Southeastern Conference opponent Arkansas.

The Gators (17-4) registered 38 kills and limited the Razorbacks (14-6) to a .036 hit percentage for the match as they won their conference-leading ninth match in straight sets.

Florida won the first and second sets 25-20, thanks to holding Arkansas to a -.081 hit percentage in the opening frame, and .049 hit percentage in the second. Conversely, the Gators weren’t other worldly better, they did have Marina Markova record a match-high 11 kills, followed by Merritt Beason’s 10 to help push them over the top to claim the sets.

Both teams actually played their best in the third and final set. The orange and blue woke up and recorded a .382 hit percentage, while the red and black got all the way up to .152. The final score in the frame was 25-21.

Alexis Stuckey notched 27 assists in the contest. She entered the day ranked second in the SEC for assists per set. Stuckey also notched five kills.

Florida hosts Arkansas Sunday at noon in the final match of the weekend.

