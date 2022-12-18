Florida visits Boston after Reinhart’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (14-13-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (24-4-2, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 7 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Boston Bruins after Sam Reinhart scored two goals in the Panthers’ 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils.

Boston has gone 24-4-2 overall with a 5-3-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have a 10-2-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Florida is 4-2-1 against the Atlantic Division and 14-13-4 overall. The Panthers are 10th in NHL play with 103 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Reinhart led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 20 goals and 21 assists for the Bruins. Taylor Hall has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 15 goals and 10 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Anton Lundell: day to day (upper body), Chris Tierney: out (concussion), Radko Gudas: out (concussion), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body), Colin White: day to day (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (left leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .