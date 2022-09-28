Florida, USF, UCF, South Carolina move football games due to Hurricane Ian

Florida, USF, UCF and South Carolina have all rescheduled their football games this weekend due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.

Florida, located in Gainesville, moved Saturday’s game against Eastern Washington to Sunday at noon ET. All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Sunday, the school announced.

Additionally, the university has canceled classes and academic activities from Wednesday through Friday.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a potential Category 4 Storm Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Ian strengthened and hit Western Cuba overnight as a Category 3 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Due to the forecasts, USF relocated its Saturday game against East Carolina from Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium to FAU Stadium at 2:30 pm ET. FAU, located in Boca Raton on Florida’s East Coast, will be in Denton, Texas, facing North Texas.

In Orlando, UCF was scheduled to face SMU on Saturday, but will now play the Mustangs on Sunday at 1 pm ET. The game is still scheduled to be played at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. The University of San Diego’s game against Stetson has been cancelled.

The center of Hurricane Ian’s track suggests a potential Thursday landfall in the Tampa Bay area.