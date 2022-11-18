Florida State vs. Louisiana odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 12 predictions from proven model

The No. 20 Florida State Seminoles will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday afternoon. FSU is playing its best football of the season, blowing out Miami (FL) and Syracuse in its last two games. Louisiana is coming off a win over Georgia Southern and has a chance to become Bowl eligible on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Seminoles are favored by 24 points in the latest Florida State vs. Louisiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 52.

Florida State vs. Louisiana spread: Florida State -24

Florida State vs. Louisiana over/under: 52 points

Florida State vs. Louisiana money line: Florida State -3500, Louisiana +1350

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State has quietly been one of the most impressive stories in college football this season, as all three of its losses came by 10 points or less against ranked teams. The Seminoles have responded to that three-game skid by winning each of their last three games in blowout fashion. Quarterback Jordan Travis threw for a career-high 396 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-16 win over Georgia Tech at the end of October, as the Seminoles covered the 23.5-point spread.

They have looked even better in their two games since then, beating Miami (FL) and Syracuse by a combined 77 points. Their defense has now given up 22 points over their last three games, and they still haven’t allowed an opponent to score 35 points in a game this season. Louisiana has only covered the spread three times in its last 10 road games and is going to have a tough time slowing down a red-hot team that has more talent.

Why Louisiana can cover

It is going to be difficult for Florida State to be completely focused on Saturday afternoon. It is an early kickoff, and the Seminoles are coming off back-to-back dominant performances against conference teams away from home. They also have a regular-season finale against in-state Rival Florida coming up next week, adding to the layers that make this a potential trap game.

Louisiana is going to be fully focused on this game, as the Ragin’ Cajuns have not faced a Power 5 opponent this year. They snapped a two-game losing streak with a 36-17 win over Georgia Southern last Thursday, giving them two extra days to rest and prepare for this game. Louisiana has gone 16-1 in its last 17 games in the month of November, and it has covered the spread at a 10-5 clip in its last 15 games dating back to last season.

