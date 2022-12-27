Florida State Seminoles Football 2022 Team Awards

Florida State held their annual team awards ceremony last week. Below is a rundown of who from the Seminoles earned which honors.

Offensive Most Improved Player: RB Lawrence Toafili and WR Kentron Poitier

Toafili had 447 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, as well as 266 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

Poitier had 14 receptions for 283 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Defensive Most Improved Player: CB Renardo Green and CB Jarrian Jones

Green and Jones each settled into regular starting roles as cornerbacks for the Seminoles.

Green had 52 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and four PBU.

Jones had 18 tackles, four PBU, and an interception.

Crenshaw Award (Presented by the Tallahassee QB Club to the Offensive player with the most heart): WR Mycah Pittman and TE Camren McDonald

On offense, Pittman had 29 receptions for 317 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

McDonald had 21 receptions for 312 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Monk Bonasorte Award (Presented by the Tallahassee QB Club to the defensive player with the most heart): LB Kalen DeLoach and LB Tatum Bethune

Bethune had 76 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 3 PBU, and a fumble recovery this season.

DeLoach had 57 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and 7 PBU.

Don Powell Award (Presented by the Orlando Seminole Club to the Unsung Heroes): Offensive Line (Darius Washington, Dillan Gibbons, Maurice Smith, Robert Scott, D’Mitri Emmanuel, Jazston Turnetine)

FSU’s Offensive line was the key to the Seminoles having one of the most explosive offenses in the country, which was also balanced. FSU is one of five teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 250 yards of passing offense and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game this season. FSU also allowed just 18 sacks on the season.

Bill McGrotha Award (Presented by the Tallahassee QB Club to the top Humanitarians): LB Amari GainerOL Dillan GibbonsQB Gino EnglishK Ryan FitzgeraldDB Jaden FloydDE Derrick McLendon II

Gibbons, who won the Wuerffel Trophy, leads a group of Seminoles that do a great deal of work off the field.

Devaughn Darling Award (Presented to the defensive freshmen of the year): DT Josh Farmer and DE Patrick Payton

Farmer had 13 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks on the season. They also had a quarterback rush. They saw his role consistently increase throughout the season.

Payton, who was named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, had 29 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, a quarterback hurry, a forced fumble, and three PBU.

Offensive Newcomers of the Year: WR Johnny Wilson and RB Trey Benson

Wilson and Benson, both transfers last offseason, led FSU in receiving and rushing, respectively.

Wilson had 35 receptions for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. They led FSU in each of those categories.

Benson had 141 rushes for 965 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, leading FSU in all three of those categories.

Special Teams Newcomer of the Year: WR Mycah Pittman

Pittman, who transferred into FSU last offseason, stabilized the punt return game for the Seminoles. He had 18 returns for 169 yards, 9.4 yards per return, this past season.

Bobby Bowden Leadership Award: DT Fabien Lovett and DT Robert Cooper

Lovett and Cooper, two veteran defensive tackles for the Seminoles, were captains throughout the season. They were reliable mainstays for the Seminoles in games, as well as in the practice setting – Lovett earned regular praise for his presence even when sidelined by injury.

Offensive Scout Team Players of the Year: QB Gino English and RB Caziah Holmes

Defensive Scout Team Players of the Year: DT Liam McCormick and DT Bishop Thomas

Special Teams Scout Team Players of the Year: YOU Wyatt Rector and LB Brendan Gant

Rector and Gant were both regular standouts on special teams this season.

Rector, a captain, has always earned praise for his role on special teams.

Gant, who has seen his role with FSU morph throughout his career, made his presence known regularly on special teams this season. Gant is a finalist for the Special Teams Player of the Year Award.

Defensive MVPs: DE Jared Verse and DB Jamie Robinson

Verse had 41 tackles, a team-leading 14.5 tackles for loss, and a team-leading 7.5 sacks on the season. They also had three quarterback hurries. They had a fumble recovery. He also had a blocked kick.

Robinson led FSU with 86 tackles on the season. He also had 4.0 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, an interception, and four PBUs.

Offensive MVP: QB Jordan Travis

Travis emerged as one of the better quarterbacks in the nation this past season. He was also one of the most electric players in all of college football. He was 199-of-315 (63.2%) passing for 2,796 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He also had 75 rushes for 367 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He also had a 2-yard touchdown reception.