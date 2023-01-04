Florida State makes cut for trio of elite 2024 prospects

The calendar just flipped to the New Year a couple of days ago, but Florida State already holds one of the top 2024 recruiting classes in the country.

The Seminoles have eight verbal commitments – five-star running back Kam Davis, four-star defensive back Jordan Pride, four-star wide receiver Camdon Frier, four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, four-star defensive back CJ Heard, three-star defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn, three-star defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg, and kicker Jake Weinberg – which Ranks as the No. 4 Haul in the Nation according to 247Sports.

Following a ten win season that could vault Florida State into the top-10 in the final rankings, the Seminoles are already generating buzz among top recruits in the 2024 class.

Over the past couple of days, Florida State made the cut for a trio of elite prospects.

— Charles Lester III, Five-Star Defensive Back

Lester has been eyeing the Seminoles for quite some time and his ‘dream school’ may be in the best position to land him after a strong 2022 season. On January 1, they released a top-5 that included Florida State, Florida, Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.

The Florida native was most recently in Tallahassee on October 1 for an unofficial visit to watch the game against Wake Forest. They also watched Florida State’s blowout win against Miami from the stands. Lester is being pursued by coaches and current members of #Tribe24, including four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek.

At this point, he might be the most wanted player for the Seminoles in the class. Lester played both ways as a junior, recording 34 catches for 354 yards and four touchdowns on offense along with 18 tackles and an interception on defense.

— KJ Bolden, Five-Star Athlete

This is a result of Florida State’s progression on the field catching the eye of one of the top athletes in the nation, KJ Bolden. According to 247Sports, he hasn’t been in Tallahassee since June 18, 2021, but the Seminoles still made his top-15 along with Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Colorado, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina, LSU, Michigan , Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and USC.

Bolden took gameday visits to Ohio State, Georgia Tech, Georgia, and Clemson during the fall. It’ll be imperative for the Seminoles to get him back on campus as soon as possible.

Known for his elite speed, he recorded a 10.76-second 100M dash and a 52.85-second 400M dash in 2021. The Georgia native plays wide receiver and defensive back for Buford High School. He recorded 23 catches for 422 yards and two touchdowns as a junior according to MaxPreps.

— KingJoseph Edwards, Four-Star Defensive End

Another Talented Recruit that hails from Buford High School, Edwards plays defensive end and tight end at the prep level. It’s likely that he’ll slot in off the edge at his eventual college destination. Regardless, he’s a long and lengthy athlete with a ton of potential that is being pursued by all of the renowned programs across the country.

Edwards recently dropped a top-15 that included Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, USC, Tennessee, NC State, Oregon, South Carolina, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Oklahoma. They visited the Buckeyes, Bulldogs, Volunteers, and Spartans during the season.

The Seminoles last had him on campus in March, when head coach Mike Norvell personally welcomed Edwards and his mother. Florida State remains an option but the program will need to secure an Official Visit.

“They’re pretty high,” Edwards said previously. “I like it a lot around here. It’s chill, not too much to do but not nothing to do at all so I like it.”

