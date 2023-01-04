Florida State makes cut for trio of elite 2024 prospects

The calendar just flipped to the New Year a couple of days ago, but Florida State already holds one of the top 2024 recruiting classes in the country.

The Seminoles have eight verbal commitments – five-star running back Kam Davis, four-star defensive back Jordan Pride, four-star wide receiver Camdon Frier, four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, four-star defensive back CJ Heard, three-star defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn, three-star defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg, and kicker Jake Weinberg – which Ranks as the No. 4 Haul in the Nation according to 247Sports.

