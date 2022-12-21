Florida State Football Signing Day HQ (9:45 am Update)

TALLAHASSEE — Wednesday marks the start of the Early Signing Period and Florida State is expected to officially sign a majority of their 2023 class at that time. Noles247 will have you covered from the start of the morning when LOIs start to come in until the final one is through. We will provide updates below and will also have an official signing tracker (here). Stay tuned throughout the day for a constant flow of updates regarding FSU putting some final touches on their Early Signing Day class.

Updates

9:45 am – Miami DL transfer Darrell Jackson announced by Florida State.

9:28 am – UTEP OL transfer Jeremiah Byers announced by Florida State.

9:08 am – South Carolina TE transfer Jaheim Bell announced by Florida State.

8:55 am – 4-star OT Lucas Simmons has signed with Florida State.

8:50 am – 3-star LB DeMarco Ward has signed with Florida State.

8:40 am – 4-star QB Brock Glenn has signed with Florida State.

8:20 am – JUCO DL Jaden Jones has signed with Florida State.

8:10 am – 3-star DB Quindarrius Jones has signed with Florida State.

8 am – 3 star WR Darren ‘Goldie’ Lawrence has signed with Florida State.

7:45 am – 4-star DB Kenton Kirkland and 4-star RB Samuel Singleton have signed with Florida State.

7:30 am – 4-star DT Keith Sampson has signed with Florida State.

7:25 am – 4 star WR Vandrevius Jacobs has signed with Florida State.

7:15 am – 4-star DE Lamont Green Jr. is the first signee for Florida State.

At the start of the day, FSU has 15 commitments from the high school and junior college ranks. FSU has also already secured a commitment from a half-dozen transfer prospects. The class currently has an overall rank of 15, with a composite rank of 18 and a transfer rank of 2. A full rundown of the commitment list is below, but can also be found here with those class rankings.

The Seminoles are looking to close out their class with multiple additions from the high school ranks on Wednesday. Some of the key targets we are keeping an eye on:

– Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is FSU’s top commitment. He is expected to participate in a signing ceremony at 1 pm

– The top defensive commitment for FSU is Highland Home (Ala.) four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk. He is set to make a final choice between the Seminoles and Auburn. They visited both during the final weekend before the dead period began on Monday. Faulk chose FSU over Auburn and others back on July 5th. His ceremony is currently scheduled for noon.

– Some of the targets that we believe the Seminoles have a high-percentage chance of adding include Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star safety Conrad Husseywho is currently committed to Penn State, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep three-star athlete Edwin Josephand Key West (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Christopher Otto.

– We will also keep an eye on potential flips such as Miami (Fla.) Northwestern four-star wide receiver Andy Jeanwho is committed to Florida, and Tappahannock (Va.) Essex four-star linebacker Kamren Robinsonwho is committed to Virginia.

– The remainder of FSU’s commitment list from above is currently expected to sign at a variety of times.

– A full rundown of signing times can be found here.

— A full rundown of our predictions regarding those targets as of Tuesday evening can be found here.

Also of Note:

— From 7 am-10 am on Wednesday morning, the crew at Noles247 is going LIVE to discuss the happenings and developments of the Early Signing Period. The live show can be found here.

— FSU head coach Mike Norvell will address the media during his Signing Day Press Conference at 4 pm FSU’s Assistant coaches are set to speak at 4:30 pm Noles247 will have complete coverage of that.

— FSU will also have a Signing Day Show, Hosted by former Seminole Bryant McFadden, at 6 pm

All times referenced above are EST.

Stay tuned throughout the day for a constant flow of updates regarding FSU putting some final touches on their Early Signing Day class.