Florida State football: FSU hires Patrick Surtain as new defensive backs Coach

Florida State has reportedly found its new defensive backs coach.

It didn’t take long for FSU to replace Marcus Woodson, now co-defensive coordinator at for the Arkansas Razorbacks, as ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Matt Fortuna of The Athletic are both reporting that the Seminoles have hired Patrick Surtain.

Mike Norvell really wanted to add a Coach with strong ties to South Florida, and they don’t get much Stronger than Surtain.

A defensive analyst for the Miami Dolphins this season, Surtain had spent the previous five years of his career as head coach of South Florida powerhouse American Heritage. Surtain spent 11 years in the NFL, seven with the Miami Dolphins and four with the Kansas City Chiefs.

A highly respected name in South Florida, this is a hire with a lot of upside for FSU.

From his Dolphins bio: