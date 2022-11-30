Florida State claims the top spot as the Seminoles end their five-game winning streak

Florida State ended its regular season winning its last five games to vault into the top spot in the final ACC Power Rankings of the regular season. Defeats suffered by Clemson and UNC allowed the Seminoles to move up two spots from number three, as a nine-win FSU team finished the season playing its best football of the fall.



“It’s about that continued growth,” Florida State head Coach Mike Norvell said after the win about how big this season was for the program, via Noles247. “We want to show it’s a football team and a football program that’s building, that’s obviously going in the right direction. I don’t know how many people at the beginning of the year, what their thoughts of this team were. I knew who I had in that locker room. I knew the heart, I knew the work. I watched them throughout the off-season. Being able to help them understand what they can do and what they can accomplish, these experiences are just going to set us up for our future and where we’re going.

“But it was big. We needed to see those positive steps. Those players in that Locker room, they are confident. They’re confident because of the work that they’ve invested and also the experiences that they’ve had.”

With Florida State leading it off, here are the rest of this week’s ACC power rankings: