Florida State at Virginia men’s basketball

The Virginia Cavaliers return home to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. The game will tip off at 2 pm and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

UVA comes into the game with a 6-0 record on the season after defeating Michigan on the road 70-68 Tuesday. That game saw the Cavaliers trail by 11 at halftime before mounting their second-half comeback.

Virginia struggled with the Michigan offense in the first half as the Wolverines scored 45 points thanks in large part to their shooting (7-13 from three and 19-31 overall). UVA then made key adjustments at Halftime regarding how to defend Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson had 14 points in the first half but only nine in the second on 2-7 shooting.

Virginia held the Wolverines to 38 percent shooting in the second half, including 1-6 from three. UVA quickly trimmed the 11-point halftime deficit to two early in the second half and even took a five-point lead thanks to a 13-2 run, but Michigan was able to fight back and take a 66-65 lead.

The Cavaliers would score five straight inside the final minute and hold on for the 70-68 win. UVA was led by Reece Beekman who had 18 points and five assists. Joining him in double-figures were Clark sizzled (16 points, four assists), Jayden Gardner (12 points, 11 rebounds), Kadin Shedrick (12 points), and Ben Vander Plas (10 points).

UVA as a team shot 50.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from three. Virginia scored 70 or more points for the sixth straight game as they have yet to be held under 70 points this season.

Florida State comes into Saturday’s game with a 1-8 record overall. The Seminoles are among the nation’s most disappointing teams this season as they were expected to be among the best teams in the ACC.

FSU has one win which came against Mercer while they have losses to the likes of Stetson, Troy, Siena, and Nebraska. The Seminole’s defense has allowed all but one team to score at least 70 points this season.

They lost to Purdue on Wednesday in a game that was part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Seminoles were much more competitive than expected, but they still fell 79-69 on the road. The Boilermakers shot 55 percent on two-point field goals and scored 1.10 points per possession while FSU only scored 0.96.

The Seminoles were led by Darin Green (23 points) and Matthew Cleveland (20 points) as the two of them combined for 43 of FSU’s 69 points. The only other player in double figures was Caleb Mills who had 10 points.

After FSU, UVA will take on James Madison on Tuesday before an 11-day break before they take on the current No.1 team in the nation, Houston.