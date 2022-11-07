Florida Southwestern volleyball wins state title, basketball teams open season

Here’s a look at Florida Southwestern State College athletics for the week of Oct. 31 Thu Nov. 6.

Volleyball wins FCSAA State Championship

The Buccaneers, the nation’s No. 1 team, continued this year’s dominance into the postseason, sweeping their way through the FSCAA tournament and picking up their first conference title in program history despite making two of the last three finals.

On Friday, Florida Southwest breezy past No. 17 Eastern Florida, winning 25-13, 25-13, 25-9. Barbara Koekler tallied 9 kills and 9 digs and 7 aces, Adrianna Rossi tacked o 12 digs to the winning effort. The Bucs hit .400 while totaling 11 aces as a team.

In the Championship match against Rival No. 7 Miami Dade on Saturday, FSW handled business once again winning 25-18, 25-18, 25-17.

