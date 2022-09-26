Florida soccer blanked by Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) – The struggles continue for Florida soccer’s Rebuilding project, as the team lost 3-0 to Southeastern Conference opponent Georiga, at home, on Sunday.

So far this season, the Gators (2-8) are 0-3 in conference play after their Shoutout loss to the Bulldogs (8-3).

During the first half of play, neither team was able to put the ball in the back of the net. Georgia did outshoot Florida 7-1, which kept Gator goalkeeper, Alexa Goldberg awfully busy for the first 40 minutes of play.

As for the second half, that is where the action happened, at least for the Bulldogs. In the 58th minute Joyelle Washington scored the first goal of the match off a header. Mallie Mckenzie crossed the ball into the box and Washington knocked it into the upper left corner. Four minutes later Georgia pulled off another, near-identical goal, this one off the head of Taylor Rish, who deflected Madison Haugen’s cross off the back of her head, which bounced into the bottom left corner to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 advantage .

The third and final goal of the match came off the foot of Rebecca Womer for Georgia. Haugen fired a low cross into the box, and it found Womer’s left foot facing a wide open net and she didn’t miss her chance to add to Georgia’s lead. The Bullsogs outshoot the Gators again in the second half. This time by a 12-3 margin. In total, they outshot Florida 19-4 for the match.

Florida will try to right the ship on Friday, September 30, when they travel to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks for another in-conference game.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.