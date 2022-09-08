Florida schools get the edge in Border Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. Each Thursday during the season, News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his Picks for the week. All game times are 7 pm unless indicated.

Last week: 29-11 (.725). Season: 57-22 (.722).

Week 3 predictions

All games 7 pm unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Thursday, Sept. 8

Border Classic: Creekside (2-0) at Glynn Academy (2-1), 7:30 p.m: Tough to pick against a Knights team that’s putting up video game numbers. N4J pick: Creekside 35, Glynn Academy 27.

Border Classic: West Nassau (1-1) vs. McIntosh County (1-1)at Glynn County Stadium, 4:30 pm: Tough one against another Peach State team for the Warriors. N4J pick: McIntosh County 30, West Nassau 13.

Friday, Sept. 9

Baldwin (1-1) at Fernandina Beach (1-1)*: Indians bounce back strong after loss to Bradford. N4J pick: Baldwin 30, Fernandina Beach 13.

Bartram Trail (2-0) at Daytona Beach Mainland (1-0): Bears got their offense moving last week. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 30, Mainland 20.

Beachside (1-1) at Christ’s Church (0-2): Make it two in a row for the County Road 210 ‘Cudas. N4J pick: Beachside 27, Christ’s Church 13.

Bishop Kenny (2-0) at Tocoi Creek (2-0): The Taurus are feeling it and are on the right path. But Kenny is on the Super 10 Bubble and playing very well. N4J pick: Bishop Kenny 30, Tocoi Creek 20.

Bishop Snyder (1-1) vs. Riverside Christian (0-1-1): Cardinals take this one. N4J pick: Snyder 28, Riverside Christian 20.

Border Classic: Bolles (2-0) at Brunswick (2-0), 7:30 p.m: Excellent Matchup here. Bulldogs in a tight one. N4J pick: Bolles 27, Brunswick 23.

Border Classic: Charlton County (3-0) vs. University Christian (2-0)at Glynn County Stadium, 4:30 pm: The 0-5 streak ends against the Indians. N4J pick: UC 27, Charlton 21.

DeLand (1-1) at Columbia (0-2), 7:30 p.m: Tigers have been stuck in neutral this season and I keep waiting for them to break out. N4J pick: Columbia 23, DeLand 20.

Deltona Pine Ridge (0-2) at Menendez (1-1): Falcons were stuck in the mud last week against Englewood. N4J pick: Menendez 20, Pine Ridge 14.

Eagle’s View (0-2) at Cedar Creek Christian (2-0): Saints march on to 3-0 start. N4J pick: Cedar Creek 27, Eagle’s View 14.

Englewood (2-0) at White (1-1), 6:30 p.m: Rams are building something good under Coach Zach Harbison, but the Commanders are too much here. N4J pick: White 27, Englewood 14.

First Coast (0-1) at Ocala Forest (0-1): Buccaneers have lost 13 consecutive games on the field dating back to the 2020 season. N4J pick: Forest 21, First Coast 14.

Fleming Island (2-0) at Nease (0-2): Golden Eagles are rolling. Panthers have got to find a way to slow teams down. N4J pick: Fleming Island 47, Nease 21.

Hawthorne (1-0) at Parker (1-1): Braves just can’t seem to figure things out on offense. N4J pick: Hawthorne 21, Parker 7.

Hilliard (1-1) at Paxon (0-2), 6:30 p.m: Red Flashes get back on track after loss to UC. N4J pick: Hilliard 35, Paxon 7.

Hollis Christian (0-2) at Oakleaf (1-1): This won’t be pretty. N4J pick: Oakleaf 52, Hollis Christina 6.

Interlachen (2-0) at Crescent City (1-1): Rams continued perfect start. N4J pick: Interlachen 27, Crescent City 20.

Jackson (2-1) at Fletcher (1-1), 6:30 p.m: A benchmark game for the Tigers that will show they’re ready to challenge for top dog in the Gateway. N4J pick: Jackson 22, Fletcher 20.

Keystone Heights (0-1) at Fort White (0-2), 7:30 p.m: I whiffed badly on a Keystone pick last week. N4J pick: Keystone 24, Fort White 20.

Middleburg (0-2) at Bradford (1-0), 7:30 p.m: Tough start continues for the Broncos. N4J pick: Bradford 35, Middleburg 14.

Orange Park (0-2) at Clay (1-1): Blue Devils keep Raiders winless. N4J pick: Clay 35, OP 14.

Providence (0-2) at Wolfson (1-1), 6:30 p.m: Fear the Wolfpack … and their passionate student section! N4J pick: Wolfson 21, Providence 20.

Raines (1-1) at Sandalwood (1-1), 6:30 p.m: Vikings need to play better than they did against Trinity last week. N4J pick: Raines 28, Sandalwood 16.

Ridgeview (0-2) at Lake Weir (0-2): Panthers notch their first win of the season. N4J pick: Ridgeview 23, Lake Weir 20.

Riverside (2-0) at Mandarin (1-1), 6:30 p.m: Generals have been rock solid on defense but Mustangs find a way through it. N4J pick: Mandarin 28, Riverside 14.

Santa Fe (0-2) at Palatka (2-0): Panthers make it a 3-0 start. N4J pick: Palatka 27, Santa Fe 13.

Stanton (0-2) at Ribault (1-1), 6:30 p.m: Trojans stack back-to-back wins together. N4J pick: Ribault 34, Stanton 0.

Trinity Christian (2-0) at NFEI (2-0)*: District opener is all Conquerors. N4J pick: Trinity 42, NFEI 6.

Westside (0-2) at Atlantic Coast (0-2), 6:30 p.m: Wolverines find the win column. N4J pick: Westside 23, Atlantic Coast 13.

Zarephath Academy (1-1) at Yulee (1-1): Hornets coast in this one. N4J pick: Yulee 35, Zarephath 7.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Border Classic: Richmond Hill (2-1) vs. Baker County (1-0)at Glynn County Stadium, 7:30 pm: The Wildcats get two in a row. N4J pick: Baker County 21, Richmond Hill 20.

Border Classic: St. Augustine (1-1) vs. Coffee (1-1), at Glynn County Stadium, 4 pm: Very good matchup. Trojans take it. N4J pick: Coffee 27, St. Augustine 21.

Off: Episcopal, Harvest, Impact Christian, Ponte Vedra, Union County, Young Kids in Motion.

Others

Home team in CAPS; all games 7 pm unless indicated

Chiefland (2-0) over SUWANNEE (1-1), 7:30 p.m

DELTONA (2-0) over Matanzas (1-1)

Halifax Academy (1-1) over ST. JOSEPH (0-2)

SPRUCE CREEK (1-1) over Flagler Palm Coast (1-0)