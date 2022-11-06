Florida, rain of stars at the Pelican Golf Club

‘The Match’, the event that will be held on December 10 at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida (USA) and in which professional Golfers and Celebrities will meet, has revealed the famous personalities that will be present at the event.

A list where names of great renown appear. And it is that this event is one that no celebrity wants to miss. The event itself will feature four top golfers: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

The Match, schedule

This Friday, November 4, the members who will be presented by celebrities have been announced.

The lineup is excellent as it has big names like Stephen Curry, Justin Timberlake, Serena Williams, Andy Murray or Lewis Hamilton. Not to forget a person who, despite not being a golfer, knows perfectly well that he loves this sport, Gareth Bale.

The fact that there are these guests has made it possible for the event to take place. Those who are present on the list have financially supported the creation of the Duel and are a key piece so that you can enjoy seeing different Athletes and famous personalities who do not stand out for their golf skills on the same course.

But seeing the caliber of their performances in their sports, they ensure spectacle and competitiveness. “I appreciate the support of this incomparable team of investors, sponsors and Ambassadors who believed in our vision of bringing technology to sport,” said Mike McCarley, of TMRW Sports, one of those in charge of making this list of guests at the event.

