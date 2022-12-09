Florida QB Anthony Richardson Entering 2023 NFL Draft: Where could he land?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, a third-year sophomore, announced plans Monday to skip the upcoming Las Vegas Bowl and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Here’s what you need to know:

A highlight-reel quarterback with plenty of development ahead, he started only 13 games in college, compiling a 6-7 record for the Gators.

Richardson ranked 11th among SEC quarterbacks in passing efficiency this season, completing 53.8 percent of his passes and finishing with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

His speed and arm strength, however, fuel some first-round projections by NFL scouts. Richardson led all SEC quarterbacks with five runs of 30-plus yards this season.

Backstory

Richardson redshirted as a four-star signee in 2020, when Florida had Kyle Trask making a Heisman push, and Richardson served as the backup to Emory Jones for most of 2021. This fall represented his first chance to prove himself as a leader, and ultimately , became his only stint as a Gators starter.

Where could Richardson land in the draft?

Richardson is now the most interesting wild card in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a freak show Talent with a rare combination of size, speed and arm strength. However, he is still undeveloped in several areas of playing the position, which isn’t surprising considering he declared as a redshirt sophomore and has only one year as the starter.

Richardson has put some really promising things on film, but there are also plenty of examples of his misfires and inconsistent tempo and accuracy as a passer. His draft grade will be Heavily Weighted by the interview process as teams get a better feel for his decision-making process and ability to command an offense.

All 32 teams would love to have a Talent like Richardson to groom on their roster, but what will be the price tag of where to draft a traits-based projection with such a boom-or-bust outlook? Teams will use the next six months to best answer that question. — Brugler

Required reading

(Photo: George Walker IV / USA Today)