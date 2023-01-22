Florida men’s golf team held its first-ever Dreams Come True event

Noah Kramer was three years old when he was diagnosed with anaplastic large-cell lymphoma. He received his first round of Chemotherapy during Christmas of 2019. Each Chemo cycle was 21 days, and he was an inpatient for a minimum of five days each time.

Noah is finally cancer free after several rounds of treatment.

The Florida men’s golf team raised enough money throughout its Fall season to give back to children like Noah who are fighting life-threatening diseases.

The team raised $75,000 during their season so it could send 15 children on a Carnival Cruise as part of their dream. While the team could only get to know some of the children it raised money for, the players wanted to be part of at least one event.

Saturday’s event was held for a six-year-old boy named Noah. He and his family were welcomed into the Guy Bostick Clubhouse. The entire men’s team, along with head Coach JC Deacon, greeted him with a whole table full of toys for Noah.

He talked with some of the players and thanked them for all they did for him. The players ate cake with Noah and spent time getting to know him following a presentation about his journey with cancer.

Noah was adopted by Jason and Gabbie Kramer in 2019 at the age of three when one of his school teachers noticed a hard lump on his jaw. He was initially diagnosed with an infected lymph node. The 3-year-old experienced several high fevers and pain for days before it began to spread down his neck and under his chin.

He was sent to countless doctors and underwent several blood work trips to the emergency room. The Doctors said Noah had atypical mycobacteria, causing him to have his lymph nodes removed.

However, just two days after Noah’s lymph node removal, he was diagnosed with a rare form of non-hodgkin’s lymphoma called anaplastic large cell lymphoma. His diagnosis came 63 days after the swelling began.

Noah’s mother said she is appreciative of the support from the men’s golf team and the Dreams Come True organization.

“The support that we receive from the community around us is what continues to give us the motivation to drive forward through all the hard times,” Gabbie Kramer said. “Our family just feels incredibly loved, incredibly blessed, and so humbled for this opportunity .”

The organization made up for a lot of the time Noah’s parents and their family spent alone, she said. Covid-19 Struck during Noah’s Chemo treatment, so he didn’t have much of a support system.

The funds they received Saturday meant so much to their family and to Noah, who is now cancer-free, Gabbie Kramer said. The money donated by the men’s golf team will send Noah and his family, including his four adopted siblings, on a cruise in March.

Gators senior Fred Biondi shared how special it feels as an athlete to be able to have opportunities like this.

“It means a lot to us,” Biondi said. “I know for everyone here, it is the least we can do for them.”

So many families have supported our team and would be willing to do anything for us, Biondi said. Giving back to those who are struggling as a team is the least they can do, he said.

Dreams Come True partnered with Golf Fights Cancer in September 2022 for The Gator Good Guys Collegiate Cup. The event was founded by Pete Fox with a mission to inspire Collegiate Athletes to incorporate philanthropy into their lives.

Fox’s goal was to share his passion with UF’s men’s golf team, according to a press release. They wanted them to understand and experience the difference they can make in their communities.

The men’s team’s coach was grateful for the opportunity to help children like Noah.

“It was really special to see a presentation like that,” Deacon said. “It’s good to put this stuff in front of the players, and then hopefully, as they get older, they can make a difference too.”

Deacon said all the players want to make it to the PGA tour. If they get to chase their dreams, it’s the least they can do to give back and help others reach theirs, he said.

Sheri Criswell, who works with the Dream Come True organization, said it’s incredible to be able to serve these children who have been through so much.

“When children are diagnosed with something life-threatening it can be a long journey to recovery and healing that is why we are here to help,” Criswell said.

