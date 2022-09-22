FLORIDA HS FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Florida Top 25, Classification, SSAC and Independent rankings – 2022 Week 5

As we will do each week during the regular season and postseason, we will update our rankings Weekly with the Flordia Top 25 rankings, Top 10 rankings for all nine classifications, plus Top 10 rankings for SSAC 11-Man and SSAC 8-Man football while providing a Top 5 ranking for independents. We will release updated rankings weekly on Wednesdays or Thursdays during the season.

If you have any questions, comments, or thoughts, please email Joshua Wilson at [email protected] or send us a message on Twitter at @FlaHSFootball. Responses to your emails or messages on Twitter are not guaranteed, but they will be looked at with thoughtfulness and consideration.

FLORIDA TOP 25

Rank, Team, Classification, Record, Previous

1. Miami Central (2M), 3-0, 1

2. Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (1M), 4-0, 2

3. Bradenton IMG Academy (IND), 2-1, 3

4. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (3M), 4-0, 4

5. Sanford Seminole (4M), 4-0, 5

6. Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons (2M), 4-0, 6

7. Miami Columbus (4M), 4-0, 8

8. Plantation American Heritage (2M), 4-1, 7

9. Tampa Jesuit (3M), 2-1, 9

10. Miami Northwestern, 3-1, 10

11. Tampa Bay Tech (3M), 4-0, 12

12. Lakeland (4S), 3-0, 11

13. Jacksonville Trinity Christian (1M), 4-0, 13

14. Orlando Edgewater (3M), 4-0, 14

15. Pensacola Pine Forest (3S), 4-0, 18

16. Fort Lauderdale Dillard (3M), 2-1, 19

17. Rockledge (3S), 4-0, 22

18. Gainesville Buchholz, (4S), 3-0, 20

19. Orlando Jones (3M), 1-2, 17

20. Homestead (3M), 4-0, 25

21. St. Johns Bartram Trail (4S), 4-0, NO

22. Winter Park (4M), 4-0, NO

23. Davie Western (4M), 2-1, 16

24. Niceville (4S), 4-0, 23

25. Kissimmee Osceola, 1-2, 24

CLASS 4M

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Sanford Seminole, 4-0, 1st

2. Miami Columbus, 4-0, 3

3. Winter Park, 4-0, 6

4. Davie Western, 2-1, 3

5. Wellington Palm Beach Central, 3-1, 4

6. Lantana Santaluces, 4-0, 9

7. Riverview Sumner, 4-0, 10

8. Apopka, 2-1, 8

9. Altamonte Springs Lake Brantley, 3-1, NO

10. Lake Mary, 3-1, 5

CLASS 3M

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, 4-0, 1st

2. Tampa Jesuit, 2-1, 2

3. Tampa Bay Tech, 4-0, 3rd

4. Orlando Edgewater, 4-0, 4

5. Fort Lauderdale Dillard, 2-1, 6

6. Orlando Jones, 1-2, 5

7. Homestead, 4-0, 7

8. Tampa Wharton, 2-1, 8

9. Seffner Armwood, 2-1, 9

10. Tampa Hillsborough, 2-1, 10

CLASS 2M

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Miami Central, 3-0, 1

2. Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons, 4-0, 3rd

3. Plantation American Heritage, 4-1, 3rd

4. Miami Northwestern, 3-1, 4

5. Jacksonville Raines, 2-1, 5

6. Jacksonville Ed White, 3-1, 7

7. Jacksonville Bolles, 2-2, 6

8. Miami Booker T. Washington, 3-1, 8

9. Tampa Berkeley Prep, 2-1, 9

10. St. Petersburg Lakewood, 2-2, 10

CLASS 1M

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, 4-0, 1st

2. Jacksonville Trinity Christian, 4-0, 2nd

3. Clearwater Central Catholic, 3-1, 3rd

4. Jacksonville University Christian, 4-0, 4

5. West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman, 4-0, 5

6. Tampa Carrollwood Day, 2-1, 6

7. Winter Garden Foundation Academy, 3-1, 9

8. Orlando First Academy, 4-0, 10

9. Seffner Christian, 2-1, NO

10. Hollywood Avant Garde, 2-1, 7

CLASS 4S

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Lakeland, 3-0, 1

2. Gainesville Buchholz, 3-0, 3

3. St. Johns Bartram Trail, 4-0, 6

4. Niceville, 4-0, 5

5. Kissimmee Osceola, 1-2, 4

6. Venice, 1-2, 2

7. Vero Beach, 4-0, 8

8. Lake Minneola, 4-0, NO

9. Orange Park Oakleaf, 3-1, NO

10. Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast, 1-3, 10

CLASS 3S

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Pensacola Pine Forest, 4-0, 1st

2. Rockledge, 4-0, 2

3. Lake Wales, 4-0, 3

4. Fort Myers, 3-0, 5

5. Naples, 3-1, 6

6. Tallahassee Lincoln, 3-1, 4

7. Ocala Vanguard, 3-1, 7

8. Sebring, 3-1, 8

9. Merritt Island, 2-1, 9

10. Daytona Beach Mainland, 3-1, NO

CLASS 2S

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Tallahassee Florida High, 4-0, 1

2. Crawfordville at Waku, 4-0, 2

3. Cocoa, 1-2, 3

4. Starke Bradford, 3-0, 4

5. Citra North Marion, 4-0, 5

6. Fort Myers Bishop Verot, 3-1, 6

7. Bushnell South Sumter, 4-0, 7

8. Pensacola West Florida, 2-1, 9

9. Santa Rosa Beach South Walton, 3-0, 9

10. Baldwin, 3-1, NO

CLASS 1S

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Lakeland Christian, 3-0, 1st

2. Naples First Baptist, 2-1, 2

3. Ocala Trinity Catholic, 2-1, 3rd

4. Fort Pierce John Carroll, 3-0, 4

5. Quincy Munroe Day, 2-1, 5

6. Tallahassee St. John Paul II, 3-0, 6

7. Tallahassee at North Florida Christian, 4-0, 7

8. Fort Myers Evangelical Christian, 4-0, 9

9. Naples Community School, 2-1, 10

10. Zephyrhills Christian, 2-2, 8

CLASS 1R

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Hawthorne, 3-0, 2

2. Chipley, 4-0, 3

3. Lake Butler Union County, 2-1, 4

4. Madison County, 2-2, 1

5. Pahokee, 3-1, 6

6. Blountstown, 3-1, 5

7. Chiefland, 4-0, 7

8. Bratt Northview, 4-0, 8

9. Wildwood, 3-1, 9

10. Sneads, 4-0, 10

SSAC 11-MON

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Orlando Lake Highland Prep, 3-0, 1st

2. Orlando Central Florida Christian, 2-0, 2nd

3. Gainesville Oak Hall, 3-0, 3

4. Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy, 3-0, 5

5. Mount Dora Christian, 1-1, 4

6. Jacksonville Bishop Snyder, 3-1, 6

7. Fort Myers Canterbury, 4-0, 7

8. Sarasota Out-of-Door, 4-0, 9

9. Lecanto Seven Rivers Christian, 3-1, 10

10. Ocoee Legacy Charter, 3-1, 8

SSAC 8-MAN

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Ava Maria Donahue Catholic, 3-0, 1

2. St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep, 2-1, 2nd

3. St. Petersburg Canterbury, 1-0, 3

4. Merritt Island Christian, 3-0, 4

5. Winter Haven All Saints’, 4-0, 5

6. Vero Beach Master’s Academy, 4-0, 6

7. Jacksonville Old Plank Christian, 2-0, 7

8. Gainesville Countryside Christian, 1-0, 10

9. Jacksonville Duval Charter, 2-1, NO

10. Orange Park St. Johns Country Day, 2-1, NO

INDEPENDENTS

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Bradenton IMG Academy, 2-1, 1st

2. Clearwater Academy International, 2-0, 2nd

3. Bradenton IMG Academy White, 3-1, 3rd

4. Windermere Prep, 4-0, 5

5. Greenacres Palm Beach Christian Prep, 3-0, NR