FLORIDA HS FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Florida Top 25, Classification, SSAC and Independent rankings – 2022 Week 4

FLORIDA TOP 25

Rank, Team, Classification, Record, Previous

1. Miami Central (2M), 2-0, 1st

2. Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (1M), 3-0, 2

3. Bradenton IMG Academy (IND), 2-1, 3

4. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (3M), 3-0, 4

5. Sanford Seminole (4M), 3-0, 8

6. Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons (2M), 3-0, 7

7. Plantation American Heritage (2M), 4-0, 9

8. Miami Columbus (4M), 3-0, 16

9. Tampa Jesuit (3M), 2-1, 6

10. Miami Northwestern (2M), 2-1, 5

11. Lakeland (4S), 2-0, 10

12. Tampa Bay Tech (3M), 3-0, 11

13. Jacksonville Trinity Christian, 3-0, 12

14. Orlando Edgewater, 3-0, 13

15. Venice (4S), 1-1, 14

16. Davie Western (4M), 2-0, 15

17. Orlando Jones (3M), 1-1, 17

18. Pensacola Pine Forest (3S), 3-0, 19

19. Fort Lauderdale Dillard (3M), 2-1, 20

20. Gainesville Buchholz (4S), 2-0, 21

21. Wellington Palm Beach Central (4M), 3-0, 22

22. Rockledge (3S), 3-0, 23

23. Niceville (4S), 3-0, 24

24. Kissimmee Osceola (4S), 1-1, 25

25. Homestead (3M), 3-0, NO

CLASS 4M

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Sanford Seminole, 3-0, 1st

2. Miami Columbus, 3-0, 3

3. Davie Western, 2-0, 3rd

4. Wellington Palm Beach Central, 3-0, 5

5. Lake Mary, 3-0, 5

6. Winter Park, 3-0, 10

7. Winter Garden West Orange, 2-1, 6

8. Apopka, 2-1, 7

9. Lantana Santaluces, 3-0, NR

10. Riverview Sumner, 3-0, NO

CLASS 3M

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, 3-0, 1st

2. Tampa Jesuit, 2-1, 2

3. Tampa Bay Tech, 3-0, 3

4. Orlando Edgewater, 3-0, 4

5. Orlando Jones, 1-1, 5

6. Fort Lauderdale Dillard, 2-1, 6

7. Homestead, 3-0, 7

8. Tampa Wharton, 2-1, 8

9. Seffner Armwood, 2-1, 10

10. Tampa Hillsborough, 1-1, 9

CLASS 2M

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Miami Central, 2-0, 1st

2. Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons, 3-0, 3rd

3. Plantation American Heritage, 4-0, 4

4. Miami Northwestern, 2-1, 2

5. Jacksonville Raines, 2-1, 8

6. Jacksonville Bolles, 2-1, 5

7. Jacksonville Ed White, 2-1, 10

8. Miami Booker T. Washington, 2-1, 7

9. Tampa Berkeley Prep, 2-1, 9

10. St. Petersburg Lakewood, 1-2, 9

CLASS 1M

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, 3-0, 1st

2. Jacksonville Trinity Christian, 3-0, 2nd

3. Clearwater Central Catholic, 2-1, 3rd

4. Jacksonville University Christian, 3-0, 4

5. West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman, 3-0, 5

6. Tampa Carrollwood Day, 2-1, 6

7. Hollywood Avant Garde, 2-0, 7

8. Orlando Christian Prep, 1-2, 8

9. Winter Garden Foundation Academy, 2-1, 9

10. Orlando First Academy, 3-0, 10

CLASS 4S

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Lakeland, 2-0, 1st

2. Venice, 1-1, 2

3. Gainesville Buchholz, 3-0, 3

4. Kissimmee Osceola, 1-1, 4

5. Niceville, 3-0, 5

6. St. Johns Bartram Trail, 3-0, 7

7. Fleming Island, 3-0, 8

8. Vero Beach, 3-0, 9

9. St. Johns Creekside, 3-0, NR

10. Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast, 0-3, 6

CLASS 3S

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Pensacola Pine Forest, 3-0, 1st

2. Rockledge, 3-0, 2

3. Lake Wales, 3-0, 6

4. Tallahassee Lincoln, 3-0, 9

5. Fort Myers Dunbar, 3-0, 7

6. Naples, 2-1, 4

7. Ocala Vanguard, 2-1, 5

8. Sebring, 2-1, 3

9. Merritt Island, 1-1, 8

10. Auburndale, 1-0, NO

CLASS 2S

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Tallahassee Florida High, 3-0, 2

2. Crawfordville at Waku, 3-0, 3

3. Cocoa, 0-2, 1

4. Starke Bradford, 2-0, 6

5. Citra North Marion, 3-0, 7

6. Fort Myers Bishop Verot, 2-1, 5

7. Bushnell South Sumter, 3-0, 9

8. Glen St. Mary Baker County, 2-0, 8

9. Pensacola West Florida, 2-1, 4

10. Santa Rosa Beach South Walton, 2-0, NO

CLASS 1S

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Lakeland Christian, 2-0, 2nd

2. Naples First Baptist, 2-1, 1st

3. Ocala Trinity Catholic, 2-1, 3rd

4. Fort Pierce John Carroll, 2-0, 5

5. Quincy Munroe Day, 2-1, 4

6. Tallahassee St. John Paul II, 3-0, 7

7. Tallahassee at North Florida Christian, 3-0, 8

8. Zephyrhills Christian, 2-1, 6

9. Fort Myers Evangelical Christian, 3-0, NO

10. Naples Community School, 1-1, 9

CLASS 1R

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Madison County, 2-1, 1st

2. Hawthorne, 2-0, 2

3. Chipley, 3-0, 3

4. Lake Butler Union County, 1-1, 4

5. Blountstown, 3-0, 5

6. Pahokee, 2-1, 6

7. Chiefland, 3-0, 8

8. Bratt Northview, 3-0, 10

9. Wildwood, 2-1, 7

10. Sneads, 3-0, NO

SSAC 11-MON

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Orlando Lake Highland Prep, 2-0, 1st

2. Orlando Central Florida Christian, 2-0, 2nd

3. Gainesville Oak Hall, 3-0, 3

4. Mount Dora Christian, 1-1, 4

5. Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy, 2-0, 5

6. Jacksonville Bishop Snyder, 2-1, 7

7. Fort Myers Canterbury, 3-0, 9

8. Ocoee Legacy Charter, 3-0, NO

9. Sarasota Out-of-Door, 3-0, NO

10. Lecanto Seven Rivers Christian, 2-1, 8

SSAC 8-MAN

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Ava Maria Donahue Catholic, 2-0, 2

2. St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep, 1-1, 1st

3. St. Petersburg Canterbury, 1-0, 3

4. Merritt Island Christian, 2-0, 4

5. Winter Haven All Saints’, 2-0, 5

6. Vero Beach Master’s Academy, 3-0, 7

7. Jacksonville Old Plank Christian, 1-0, 9

8. Orlando Eastland Christian, 2-0, NO

9. St. Augustine Florida Deaf & Blind, 2-1, 6

10. Gainesville Countryside, 0-0, 8

INDEPENDENTS

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Bradenton IMG Academy, 2-1, 1st

2. Clearwater Academy International, 2-0, 2nd

3. Bradenton IMG Academy White, 2-1, 3rd

4. Clearwater American Collegiate, 0-0, 5

5. Windermere Prep, 3-0, NO