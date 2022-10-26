Florida High sweeps team titles; Maclay’s Poppell, JPII’s Patterson individual Champions

Small school Big Bend Golfers hit the links at home one last time this season, teeing off at Southwood Golf Club in Class 1A District 2 play. Alongside area squads Florida High, St. John Paul II, Maclay, Aucilla Christian, and Wakulla Christian, North Bay Haven, Marianna, Bozeman, and Port St. Joe also competed.

Florida High’s boys and girls teams repeated as district champions as the program continues its upward trajectory. Maclay senior Lee Poppell won the boys’ individual title, shooting a 2-under 70, and St. John Paul II senior Patti Patterson won the girls’ individual title, shooting an even-par 72.

Staying hungry

Boys and girls Golfers from Maclay, Florida High, Aucilla Christian, Wakulla Christian, Community Christian, St. John Paul II and Christian Leadership Academy competed in the 1A District 2 tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Southwood Golf Club.

Southwood has been good to Poppell this entire season. It’s allowed him to check some big moments off his senior to-do list including Big Bend Champion and now district champion. He shot 7-under 65 a month ago and his 2-under 70 was enough to edge out runner-up Florida High junior Payton Cowhey by a stroke.

“I felt like I played pretty well today,” Poppell said. “It was a little bit windier today than Big Bend so it was a little more challenging. I’ve played a lot of tournaments in South Florida, and it’s normally pretty Windy out there. I like to hit a lot of soft shots and lower into the wind, and it normally works pretty well.”

