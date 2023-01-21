Florida high school football coaching updates: James Thomson steps down at Winter Haven

When it comes to high school football around the Sunshine State, it’s unique compared to the other 49 around the country. It’s become a 365 days a week sport in terms of training and also transition when it comes to head coaching positions.

This off-season following the conclusion of the 2022 campaign has seen a major overhaul when it comes to head coaches around the state and we look back at the week when it comes to who stepped away and who was hired. Plenty of new coaches are popping up, with some familiar names deciding to move on to new ventures.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button