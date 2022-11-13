Florida has six potential NBA prospects in volume I of The Draftables

We began this year’s NBA Draft coverage by ascertaining exactly how things work behind the scenes.

We spoke to representatives from ten of the most successful front offices in the NBA and they all dished, anonymously, on their process.

None put prospects in order or ranked them before January 1st, at the earliest, but they all began to organize prospects by category in the fall.

The most common categories were potential Lottery picks, potential first round picks, potential second round picks, players who might be invited to the G League Elite Camp or Portsmouth Invitational, and finally, prospects who may have NBA potential down the road but are not ready this year.

We structured our preseason coverage as a reflection of that, identifying and sorting prospects across all six high-major conferences and then throughout all the non-power conferences.

In total, we identified 190 prospects in college basketball that NBA Scouts might be interested in. 17 potential Lottery candidates, 35 more who could be considered for the first round (for a total of 52), 55 additional prospects who could be considered in the second round (107 total), 24 names for the PIT or G League Elite Camp, and 59 prospects for future years.

This list of “draftables” will provide a cumulative list of NBA prospects, by team, throughout the course of the season and will continue to evolve as new players emerge and others show they need more time.

Of course, there are only 59 picks in this year’s draft and the current list of 190 prospects does not include players outside of college basketball, so being on this list only means these players are on the NBA radar.

Florida is one of just four programs in college basketball that have six different prospects on their roster to crack the draftables list.

Colin Castleton6-11, GR, C – Potential 2nd Round Candidate

A constant double-double threat who protects the rim and is versatile defensively for a near-seven-footer, there’s plenty to like about Castleton’s game. Offensively, he handles the ball well, has good footwork, and a good feel for spacing. He’s not a floor-spacer yet but there’s potential there, as his 73% career free-throw shooting numbers indicate, and that could be the key to a projectable Offensive role at the next level.

Kowacie Reeves6-6, SO, W – Potential 2nd Round Candidate

He fits an NBA Prototype at first glance because he’s a shot-maker with good size and athleticism at the rim. He also comes into the season with a lot of momentum after playing his best basketball of his freshman year in the post-season. He has some untapped upside as a straight-line driver, finisher, and defender but needs to be consistent and reliable with all of those areas and simultaneously work to be more efficient with some of the more subtle nuances on both ends.

Will Richard6-4, SO, W/G – Potential 2nd Round Candidate

After exceeding all expectations in his freshman season at Belmont, and even generating some NBA draft buzz in the process, Richard transferred to Florida for the bigger stage. His pre-season was delayed by a knee injury, but he’s expected to be ready for the opener. A heady two-way player with long-arms and developing floor-spacing ability, Richard looks like the type of projectable role player who can impact the game on both ends of the floor.

Kyle Lofton6-3, Grad, PG – Potential Portsmouth Invitational or G League Elite Camp Candidate

He’s a true point who sets the tone on the defensive end of the floor and has a history of winning after four successful seasons at St. Bonaventure. He’s long with good positional size and will captain the ship at Florida this year. He needs to make strides with his individual offense and three-point shooting, although he’s a career 82% free-throw shooter.

Alex Fudge6-9, SO, F – Potential Draft Prospect in Future Years

After a modest freshman season at LSU, Fudge is a prospect that Scouts are monitoring for progress this year. He’s a live-bodied athlete on both ends of the floor with obvious talent. He’s at his best in the open floor and can make some highlight level plays, but is still learning to slow down, pick his spots, and become more impactful in a half-court game.

Riley Kugel6-5, FR, G/W – Potential Draft Prospect in Future Years

The 54th ranked prospect in last year’s national recruiting class, Kugel is loaded with upside and may even be the best long-term prospect on the Gator’s roster. He’s likely going to need multiple years in Gainesville to put it all together though. He’s a high-level athlete who can impact the game on both ends of the floor and has a good natural feel for the game, but needs to keep coming along as a shooter.