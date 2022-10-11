Florida Gulf Coast golf courses are coming back after Hurricane Ian

Downed trees and flooding are shown at Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida.

For all the heart-wrenching images of Destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, golf facilities on Florida’s Gulf Coast appear to have fared surprisingly well. Most were up and running, in some form or fashion, within a week of the storm’s Sept. 28 landfall.

“We feel really quite fortunate how we’ve come out of it from a facilities standpoint,” said Bruce Glasco, a co-chief operating officer at management Behemoth Troon Golf, whose 10-brand portfolio includes 725 courses worldwide. Ten properties managed by Troon are in the vicinity of Cape Coral, which bore the brunt of Ian’s onslaught.

