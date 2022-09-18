Florida Gators vs. USF Bulls football

The No. 21 Florida Gators (1-1, 0-1 SEC) haven’t lost a regular season non-conference game since the end of the 2017 season. Florida will look to extend that win streak to 14 straight games when it hosts USF on Saturday night at The Swamp (7:30 pm, SEC Network).

For the Gators, it’s a chance to turn the page after a 26-16 loss to No. 10 Kentucky last week. Florida will face an unranked team for the first time this season after back-to-back games against top-25 opponents.

Florida is 2-0 all-time against USF, including a 42-20 win over the Bulls last year in Tampa. USF Returns 10 starters on offense and eight starters on defense from last year’s team, while adding a handful of transfers from power five programs, such as former Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou and former Missouri defensive lineman Jatorian Hansford.

