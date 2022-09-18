Florida Gators vs. USF Bulls football

The No. 21 Florida Gators (1-1, 0-1 SEC) haven’t lost a regular season non-conference game since the end of the 2017 season. Florida will look to extend that win streak to 14 straight games when it hosts USF on Saturday night at The Swamp (7:30 pm, SEC Network).

For the Gators, it’s a chance to turn the page after a 26-16 loss to No. 10 Kentucky last week. Florida will face an unranked team for the first time this season after back-to-back games against top-25 opponents.

Florida is 2-0 all-time against USF, including a 42-20 win over the Bulls last year in Tampa. USF Returns 10 starters on offense and eight starters on defense from last year’s team, while adding a handful of transfers from power five programs, such as former Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou and former Missouri defensive lineman Jatorian Hansford.

What channel is the Florida game on? Florida Gators football hosts USF Bulls: Here’s how to watch, latest line

Florida football schedule:Time and TV announced for Tennessee game

Last week’s loss:Three things we learned from the Florida Gators loss to Kentucky in the SEC opener

8:20 pm | Gators get big play in run game to regain lead

Montrell Johnson Jr. runs for a 62-yard touchdown to give the Gators a 10-7 lead to start the second quarter. Injects some much-needed life into the Florida faithful.

8:14 pm | South Florida leads the Gators 7-3 after the first quarter

South Florida has pounded out a 7-3 lead over the Gators after the opening quarter. Florida has only 70 yards on 10 plays so far in the game.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richards is 4 for 4 for 36 yards. He also has one carry for 2 yards. Nay’Quan Wright led the Gators’ backfield with three carries for 21 yards.

8:07 pm | USF’s ground game gives Bulls lead over Gators

The South Florida Bulls just marched 81 yards on 12 plays in 6 minutes and 46 seconds to take a 7-3 lead with 1:21 left in the opening quarter.

The Bulls’ Brian Battle has four carries for 41 yards and the touchdown. As a team, South Florida already has over 100 yards rushing. The Gators really miss Linebacker Ventrell Miller.

7:52 pm | The Gator defense comes up big on the opening drive

The Bulls’ opening drive ends in Florida territory after the Gators force a turnover, a fumble recovery by Shemar James.

Florida then moved the ball down the field before Stalling out at the 14-yard line. Gators Settle for a 31-yard field goal by Adam Mihalek. Florida leads 3-0 with 8:12 left in the first quarter.

4:30 pm | Gators without three starters Tonight against USF

GATORS — OUT: LB Ventrell Miller (lower body), OL Michael Tarquin (lower body), LS Marco Ortiz (upper body), TE Arlis Boardingham (upper body), QB Jack Miller III (thumb), OL David Conner (upper body); QUESTIONABLE — CB Jaydon Hill (knee).

USF — OUT: RB Kelley Joiner Jr. (foot); QUESTIONABLE: LB Antonio Grier (undisclosed), CB Christian Williams (undisclosed), CB Daquan Evans (undisclosed), DB Matthew Hill (undisclosed), WR Ajou Ajou (leg), WR Yusuf Terry (undisclosed), WR Latrell Williams (hamstring).

Those who are on the field and in the stands can expect a 20-25% chance of showers at kickoff, with a temperature around 79 degrees, according to Andrew Shashy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. Shashy said rain chances are expected to diminish as the night progresses.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the USF Bulls?

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

When: 7:30 pm Saturday, September 17

How can I watch Florida football vs. USF on TV, streaming?

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 408 on Dish Network, Channel 607 on AT&T), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Announcers: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), Cole Cubelic (reporter)

Live stream: WatchESPN (need cable provider), ESPN+ ($9.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to Florida vs. USF on the radio?

Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network (98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF), ESPN Radio Network, SiriusXM (Channel 192)

Gator IMG Sports Network announcers: Sean Kelley (play-by-play), Shane Matthews (analyst), Tate Casey (reporter)

Online radio: WRUF.com, FloridaGators.com, Varsity app, TuneIn, SiriusXM.com (Channel 963)

What’s the latest betting line for Florida vs. USF?

Florida is a 24.5-point favorite over USF, according to Oddsshark.com, a betting odds aggregator. The over-under is 59 points.