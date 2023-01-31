Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers men’s basketball: How to watch

The Florida Gators got off to a rough start Saturday evening and never recovered in their big loss to the then-No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats, but they’ll have to clear that game out of their system quickly as they prepare for another highly-ranked foe: the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers.

Colin Castleton and crew will have home court advantage, but the Vols (18-3 overall, 7-1 SEC) are coming in hot off a win over then-No. 10 Texas in their own SEC/Big 12 challenge game. They’ve won four in a row, with their last loss coming against Rival Kentucky on Jan. 14.

While the Gators’ (12-9, 5-3) biggest strength lies in Castleton’s length (he averages nearly as many blocked shots on his own as Tennessee does as a team) and his scoring ability, guards Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler lead the way for the Volunteers. In addition to being the team’s scoring leaders, Vescovi and Zeigler are in the top 3 in the SEC in steals per game, with the latter also being second in the conference in assists behind only Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler.

Florida will need to get more Offensive production outside of Castleton and guards Will Richard and Myreon Jones, who were the only Gators to score in double figures last Saturday. The bench produced just 3 points against Kansas State.

Tennessee has won their last three matchups against the Gators. Florida’s last win against the Vols came in Gainesville on Jan. 19, 2021.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Tennessee Volunteers?

Where: Exactech Arena, Gainesville

When: 7 pm Wednesday, February 1

How can I watch the Gators vs. the Vols on TV, live stream?

TV: ESPN 2 (Channel 209 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on DISH Network)

Live stream: WatchESPN and ESPN+ (subscription required), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Florida vs. Tennessee on the radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM (Channel 386)

Online radio: floridagators.com, siriusxm.com (Channel 976), tunein.com