Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers men’s basketball: How to watch

The Florida Gators got off to a rough start Saturday evening and never recovered in their big loss to the then-No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats, but they’ll have to clear that game out of their system quickly as they prepare for another highly-ranked foe: the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers.

Colin Castleton and crew will have home court advantage, but the Vols (18-3 overall, 7-1 SEC) are coming in hot off a win over then-No. 10 Texas in their own SEC/Big 12 challenge game. They’ve won four in a row, with their last loss coming against Rival Kentucky on Jan. 14.

While the Gators’ (12-9, 5-3) biggest strength lies in Castleton’s length (he averages nearly as many blocked shots on his own as Tennessee does as a team) and his scoring ability, guards Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler lead the way for the Volunteers. In addition to being the team’s scoring leaders, Vescovi and Zeigler are in the top 3 in the SEC in steals per game, with the latter also being second in the conference in assists behind only Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button