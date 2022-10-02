Florida Gators vs. Eastern Washington football

Thanks to Hurricane Ian, this week has been all but normal in Gainesville. The University of Florida has been closed since Wednesday, making for an abnormally quiet week on campus.

But that won’t be the case when the Gators football team (3-2. 0-2 SEC) hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-2, 0-1 Big Sky) in an unorthodox Sunday afternoon Matchup (noon, SEC Network Plus). The schedule change was announced on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian continued to churn towards the state.

Despite the oddities, the Gators will have an opportunity to rebound against the Eagles after dropping last week’s SEC East rivalry game against the ninth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

Eastern Washington’s visit to The Swamp has been a long time in the making. The Eagles and Gators agreed to play each other way back in September of 2016 and planned to play each other in 2020. But thanks to Covid-19, that didn’t happen.

