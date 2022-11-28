Florida Gators volleyball wins 25th SEC title, headed to NCAA tournament

While most of us were away celebrating Thanksgiving, the 12th-ranked Florida Gators’ volleyball team was out piecing together a wildly successful week that saw it claim a piece of the SEC championship, while three of Mary Wise’s players took home season conference honors.

All of that helped seal Florida’s postseason fate, which was revealed Sunday night in the NCAA volleyball selection show.

Gators earn No. 3 seed, set to host in NCAA tournament

After earning the SEC’s automatic bid, Wise and the Gators knew they were going dancing, but they didn’t know who they’d see in the first round or where they’d be playing.

