Florida Gators volleyball splits with Kentucky Wildcats in SEC action

Although the two teams that took the floor of the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Saturday and Sunday might’ve been the same, the results couldn’t have been more different.

When the 18th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (18-7, 13-3) entered the weekend’s series against the No. 10 Florida Gators (21-5, 13-3 SEC), the stakes were high.

Both the Wildcats and Gators were 12-2 in SEC play and a weekend sweep would have earned either team at least a share of the 2022 SEC championship.

But after Florida swept Kentucky on Saturday night (25-18, 25-21, 25-21) and the Wildcats returned the favor Sunday (25-23, 26-24, 25-17), the jury is still out on who will take home the 2022 SEC crown.

Here are takeaways from Florida’s final regular-season homestand.

