Florida Gators Schedule 2023 Orange and Blue Spring Game

Photo: Billy Napier and the Florida Gators; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida will hold its annual Orange and Blue spring football game in front of Gator Nation on Thursday, April 13 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., the program announced on Monday.

The scrimmage will be played on a Thursday night for the second year in a row, a strategic move head Coach Billy Napier spoke about in April 2022 prior to his first team practice that was open to the public. His first spring game was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 16 but was moved back two days.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button