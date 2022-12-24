Florida Gators OL Ethan White Entering Transfer Portal

Florida left guard Ethan White announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Saturday.

White, a product of Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian, signed with the Gators in the class of 2019 as a developmental offensive lineman, weighing nearly 400 pounds upon arrival. He managed to shed over 50 pounds before the end of his freshman campaign, in which he appeared in six games and paved a path to a future starting role.

