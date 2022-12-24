Florida Gators OL Ethan White Entering Transfer Portal

Florida left guard Ethan White announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Saturday.

White, a product of Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian, signed with the Gators in the class of 2019 as a developmental offensive lineman, weighing nearly 400 pounds upon arrival. He managed to shed over 50 pounds before the end of his freshman campaign, in which he appeared in six games and paved a path to a future starting role.

A promotion evaded White in 2020 as he missed the majority of the season with an injury, but he had since manned the left guard spot across 20 games for Florida dating back to Week 1 of the 2021 season.

For his efforts in 2022 under first-year head Coach Billy Napier, not allowing a sack across his 13 appearances per Pro Football Focus, White earned AP All-SEC Second-Team recognition. He also earned an “above average” run-blocking grade of 67.4 (out of 100) from PFF.

White is the 22nd Scholarship Florida player to announce plans to transfer this offseason and the fourth to do so since the Bowl game on Dec. 17, following starting right tackle Michael Tarquin‘s departure is Thursday and reserve cornerback Jordan Young and STAR corner Tre’Vez Johnson‘s exits are Friday.

12 Scholarship UF players have found new homes so far: Running back Lorenzo Lingard (Akron), tight ends Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) and Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), Offensive lineman Joshua Brown (Arkansas), defensive lineman Jalen Lee (LSU), outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III (USF) and Chief Borders (Nebraska), defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), Donovan McMillon (Pittsburgh) and Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska).

White is also the fourth starting member of Florida’s 2022 Offensive line to leave the team this postseason, following Tarquin to the transfer Portal while right guard O’Cyrus Torrence and left tackle Richard Gouraige declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Only center Kingsley Eguakun and swing tackle/CFN First-Team Freshman All-American Austin Barber remain.

