Florida Gators move football game vs. Eastern Washington Eagles to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian

With Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, the college football game between Florida and Eastern Washington has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday in Gainesville.

The University of Florida announced the change Tuesday, saying it will continue to work with local and state officials to monitor the impact of the storm.

Florida (2-2) is coming off a loss to No. 11 Tennessee, while Eastern Washington (1-2) has lost two straight games.

The game, which will be held in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, will be a noon ET kickoff (ESPN+/SEC Network+).

The University of Florida has canceled classes from Wednesday through Friday.

Officials at Florida State are optimistic that Saturday’s home football game against Wake Forest in Tallahassee will proceed as scheduled. The Seminoles and the Demon Deacons are set for a 3:30 pm kick on ABC.

“Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time,” FSU athletics director Michael Alford said in a statement Tuesday evening. “We will continue to monitor the Hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved.”

Other games being impacted in Florida by the potential effects of Hurricane Ian:

South Florida’s football game with East Carolina has been moved from Tampa to Boca Raton and will be played at 2:30 pm Saturday (ESPN+). That game will be played at Florida Atlantic’s stadium. It had originally been scheduled for 6 pm Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

UCF’s home game against SMU, originally scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 pm (ESPNU), has now been rescheduled for Sunday at 1 pm at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando.

The NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers were relocating their football operations to the Miami Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens starting Wednesday in preparation for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning have postponed preseason games against Carolina on Wednesday and Nashville on Thursday. Those games had been scheduled to be played at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

The NBA’s Orlando Magic called off practice on what would have been their second day of training camp Wednesday, and said their plans for Thursday were uncertain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.