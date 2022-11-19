Florida Gators football live score vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

The Florida football team is coming off a week that saw the Gators get off to a hot start against South Carolina and go on to hammer the Gamecocks 38-6 in Florida’s final homestand.

But when the Gators (6-4, 3-4 SEC) kickoff against Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5 SEC), today at noon, “hot” won’t be the word.

Temperatures in Nashville are slated to be in the 30s when Florida and Vanderbilt kick off at noon.

And should the Gators take their time to roll out of bed and warm up, the Commodores could jump on the opportunity to secure their second straight conference upset after Vanderbilt knocked off Kentucky 24-21 in Lexington last week.

Meanwhile, Billy Napier and the Gators will have an opportunity to build their winning streak out to three games, as well as even their SEC record at 4-4.

