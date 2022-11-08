Florida Gators defeat Stony Brook Seawolves in men’s basketball

Florida basketball showed good energy and execution in head Coach Todd Golden’s debut, beating Stony Brook 81-45 Monday night before 7,377 at the O’Connell Center.

LSU transfer forward Alex Fudge led three Florida scorers in double figures with 16 points. The Gators jumped to a quick 22-3 lead and maintained a double-digit edge the remainder of the game.

Florida led 38-22 at Halftime and sustained its defensive intensity, holding Stony Brook to 30.8 percent shooting from the floor. The Gators outrebounded the Seawolves 44-28 and outscored them 32-14 in the paint.

