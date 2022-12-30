Florida Gators DB Rashad Torrence II Enters NFL Draft

Photo: Rashad Torrence II; Credit: Alex Shepherd

It’s Thursday, Florida safety Rashad Torrence II became the 10th Florida player to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Torrence, a true junior, will forgo his final season of college eligibility after fielding a starting role for the majority of his Gators’ career.

