Florida Gators DB Corey Collier Jr. Transferring to Nebraska

Photo: Corey Collier Jr.; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Second-year Florida safety Corey Collier Jr., who announced his plan to enter the transfer Portal on Dec. 4, will transfer to Nebraska this offseason, he shared on Saturday.

.

