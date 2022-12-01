Florida Gators beat Florida A&M Rattlers in men’s college basketball

Florida Gators forward Alex Fudge (3) is denied a slam dunk in the second half. The Florida men's basketball team Hosted Florida A&M at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, FL on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The Gators won 102-62 [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

Florida basketball rebounded from its worst loss in 23 years with a dominating performance on Wednesday night, routing Florida A&M 102-62 before an announced 6,515 at the O’Connell Center.

The Gators (5-3) were down two starters, as point guard Kyle Lofton (back spasms) and shooting guard Will Richard (knee) sat out with injuries.

With forward Kowacie Reeves back in the starting lineup and freshman Riley Kugel making his first career start, the Gators raced to a 19-2 lead. Florida led 50-31 at Halftime en route to its first 100-point game in regulation since beating Long Beach State 102-63 on Dec. 28, 2019.

“We obviously shot the ball really well,” Florida Coach Todd Golden said. “Some guys filled it up but I thought we competed well. I thought we executed well.”

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s game.

Another big game for Trey Bonham

Bonham went 7 of 8 from the field and 7 of 7 from 3-point range to score a team-high 23 points, becoming the first Florida player to go perfect in seven 3-point attempts since Matt Walsh went 7 for 7 from 3- point range against Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 28, 2002. The highlight of the night for Bonham was a step-back 3-pointer at the first half buzzer, which put the Gators up 50-31 at halftime.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button