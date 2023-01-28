Florida Gators basketball prepares for Keyontae Johnson Reunion

Florida center Colin Castleton didn’t see his former teammate, Keyontae Johnson, Collapse on the floor on Dec. 12, 2020 when the Gators played at Florida State.

But Castleton still remembers the sound.

“Omar (Payne) subbed me out and I was walking away and I just heard his head hit the floor,” Castleton said. “Nobody knew what was going on until, like, later on that day after the game, because we kept playing, but then just really in shock, to be honest.”

Florida, Keyontae Johnson meet again:3 questions heading into Saturday’s game at No. 5 Kansas State

Gators’ last game:3 takeaways from the Gators’ 81-60 win against South Carolina

Block party:Florida basketball’s Colin Castleton among elite shot blockers in the Nation

It will be an emotional reunion for Florida players, coaches and staff members when they face Johnson and the rest of Kansas State’s team on Saturday in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge (6 pm, ESPN2).

Johnson said he holds no ill-will toward Florida when they chose not to medically clear him after he sat out 18 months following the scary cardiac Episode in the FSU game. He was hospitalized for more than a week in critical but stable condition and placed in a medically induced coma.

“You were just worried about him 24/7, making sure he’s doing alright with his recovery,” Castleton said. “And I think once we were able to talk to him and like speak to him and see that he was awake a couple days after it happened, it definitely lifted us a lot because he’s your brother and he’s doing a little bit better, it’s not as bad as it seems.”

From player to de-facto coach

Castleton, Niels Lane and Jason Jitoboh are the only three current players remaining from Florida’s team who were at the game in which Johnson collapsed. But Johnson got to know more current Gators when he stayed around the program as a de-facto Coach for 18 months.

“Seeing him thrive here and just knowing his whole story, getting to know him a little bit last year, my freshman year, it’s just like, amazing to see,” Florida sophomore swingman Kowacie Reeves said.

First-year Florida Coach Todd Golden got to know Johnson Briefly for two months and helped the former 2020-21 preseason SEC player of the year complete his transfer.

“Obviously, him being a great Talent and being in our program when I got here, I looked into whether there would be an opportunity for him to be here, but those decisions were made before I got here,” Golden said. “He had his situation and if he wanted to continue playing he would probably have to be somewhere else. So, we continued to support him and helped him get graduated and finish strong. We’re happy for him that he’s had really good success.”

Keyontae Johnson thriving at Kansas State

Johnson was medically cleared to play at Kansas State and has thrived with his new team, leading the Wildcats in scoring (18.3 ppg) and rebounding (7.5 rpg) while playing 33.7 minutes per game after close to a two-year layoff.

“I would say I’m surprised but it’s Keyontae,” Castleton said. “So, like, I’m not really too surprised. Like that’s who he is. He’s superhuman.”

Containing the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Johnson will be one of the keys for the Gators when they face the Wildcats.

“We’re just going to have to do a really good job smothering him and not giving him driving lanes to the rim, Honor is a 3-point shot, because he’s proven he can make that,” Golden said. “But I think the best thing you have to do is keep him out of the paint, keep him off the line and make him finish over size. He’s one of the best players in the Big 12, so we’re going to have our hands full with him.”

Castleton said that he and Johnson still keep in touch and often FaceTime and congratulate each other after games.

“We all watch games when we’re on the road in hotels and just cheer him on because we know how much he cares about basketball and everything he’s been through,” Castleton said. “It just shows you how strong of a human he is, just how much fight he has.”