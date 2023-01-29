Florida football recruiting: Four-star 2024 LB Adarius Hayes commits to Gators

Image Credit: GatorsFB/Twitter

While the 2023 recruiting cycle is coming to a close with National Signing Day on Wednesday, the Florida Gators shifted their focus even further to the Class of 2024 by hosting some of the top junior prospects in the Nation on campus this weekend. One of those major names decided to end his recruitment early with four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes (Largo, FL) announcing his commitment to the Gators.

The No. 61 prospect in the Class of 2024, Hayes was long expected to join Florida, although he had a bevy of other offers from some of the top programs in the country, including Notre Dame. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound high school pass rusher visited UF in consecutive weekends before coming to his decision. He is expected to play more of a traditional middle linebacker position in college.

“I am blessed,” Hayes wrote on Twitter with a commitment graphic.

The Gators have done a great job building the foundation of their 2024 class with five-star quarterback DJ Lagway (Willis, TX) and four-star LB Myles Graham (Atlanta, GA) giving them three pledges among the top 75 prospects in the Nation . Four-star running back Chauncey Bowens (North Palm Beach, FL) is also on board and likely to see a significant rise in the 247Sports Composite rankings during his senior season given his immense talent. All four commits are at key positions of need.

Off to its hottest start in a recruiting cycle over the last decade-plus, Florida now sits with the No. 7 class in the Nation with 10 months remaining until the early signing period.