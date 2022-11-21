Florida football pulls Scholarship offer from QB commit Marcus Stokes

Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes had his Scholarship offer from the University of Florida withdrawn on Sunday.

A video surfaced over the weekend of Stokes using a racial slur while singing along with a song, and Florida made the decision to rescind its offer to him after being made aware of the video.

Stokes took to Twitter to apologize and comment on the video.

“I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words and posted a video of it on social media,” Stokes wrote. “I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that.”

Stokes has accepted Flordia’s decision to back off on the offer and will have to look elsewhere to continue his football career. At one point, he was committed to Penn State University, but Florida Flipped him after missing out on Jaden Rashada.

Of course, Florida ended up flipping Rashada from Miami, so there’s no Panic to fill the quarterback slot in the class of 2023 following this development.

Stokes threw for 1,127 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games for Nease (Ponte Vedra, Florida) last season. His best year in high school came as a junior when he recorded 2,672 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions over a full season.

