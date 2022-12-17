Florida football Picks up transfer crystal ball for Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Florida football will be looking for a new quarterback next season with Anthony Richardson moving on to the NFL after missing the Bowl game.

So that means the transfer Portal will likely take center stage for Billy Napier and Co.

There will be plenty of top quarterbacks jumping into the Portal this offseason and some guys who just need new situations and homes. One of those guys is Wisconsin transfer quarterback Graham Mertz who has had an up-and-down career with the Badgers and just needs a fresh start somewhere else.

According to a Wisconsin Insider on 247Sports, that could very well be Florida.

On Saturday, Evan Flood placed a transfer crystal ball for Mertz to land at Florida this offseason. This may not be the perfect replacement for Richardson, but it would give the Gators another option next season which is never a bad thing.

How would Graham Mertz fit with Florida football?

The Gators already have Jaden Rashada committed to the 2023 class as a top-60 Recruit nationally and the No. 7 quarterback, and Jack Miller will be getting an opportunity to prove himself in the Las Vegas Bowl, but adding Mertz to the mix will only improve the room as a whole.

Mertz was a top-65 Recruit himself, but he just never played to his potential under Paul Chryst before he was fired in the middle of the 2022 season. He just struggled in Madison to reach his potential.

But that potential is there. He was so highly touted out of high school for a reason.

The former blue-chip prospect had trouble with his accuracy and turnovers, but if he can improve on that with the Gators next season, he could have a career resurgence.

Mertz has untapped potential and maybe a change of scenery from Madison to Gainesville could break into that.