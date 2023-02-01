Florida football mailbag: On Jaden Rashada repercussions, Anthony Richardson’s decision

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Welcome to another edition of the Gators mailbag. We’re treating this one like a surf-and-turf entree, which looks appetizing, but realistically, there’s too much to consume in one sitting. So this is Part I, and we’ll serve up the second part of the mailbag later this week, all in an effort to thoughtfully address more of your questions.

Note: Submitted questions have been edited for clarity and length.

“Within each crisis lies opportunity.” Amid the Fallout from the Jaden Rashada debacle, there is an opportunity for the team, the university, the Gator Collective, the Gator Guard and other wealthy supporters to get their act together and create the correct model for NIL (pay-for-play) ? Is there any sense that this catastrophe is leading to change in how Florida manages its NIL infrastructure? Or will this be a missed opportunity? —Gary P.

Well, there certainly is a crisis, one I’d categorize more as a public relations embarrassment and less a crisis about losing a blue-chip recruit. Rashada’s upside is promising, but he isn’t viewed as a transformative prospect. Gators 2024 commitment DJ Lagway more closely aligns with what head Coach Billy Napier wants from a quarterback.

That said, Rashada is a bright young man who, I believe, genuinely desired to play at Florida before the unchecked Temptations of NIL created a too-good-to-be-true offer that unraveled. Agents, boosters and mentors all contributed to this mess. To some extent, so did the recruiting money machine that permeates big-time football and basketball. As one booster recently joked, many of these elite programs have engaged in “unofficial NIL” deals for decades, referring to under-the-table payments. In theory, allowing college athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness marketability should’ve replaced the need for bag men. Yet from the moment that NIL kicked off in the summer of 2021, we jumped straight into pay-to-play inducements that don’t fit into the NCAA’s definition of NIL.

It appears Florida is on the verge of its collectives either unifying or rebranding, a necessary response after terminating Rashada’s contract. As Gary noted, “The people writing checks are going to want to get this fixed.” I’d add that the collectives also need to address the problem of people pledging to write checks and then reneging.



Anthony Richardson threw for 3,105 yards and 24 touchdowns during his Florida career. (George Walker IV/USA Today)

Anthony Richardson’s upside is tremendous. But it seems it was almost a foregone conclusion he was going pro. Was there ever a push to have him stay? I feel like Year 2 in this system and a chance to get better would have helped Florida and Richardson. — Ian H.

You’re correct, Ian: Another year in college could have been mutually beneficial for the Gators and Richardson. The staff would’ve welcomed him back, although his NFL Draft departure long seemed predetermined. His projected NIL earnings next season assuredly would’ve exceeded $1 million. Nice coin, but in his latest mock draft, my colleague Dane Brugler projects Detroit trading up three spots to draft Richardson at No. 15. They would rake in as this year’s No. 15 pick — a four-year deal worth $17.2 million. Even the 32nd and final pick of the first round is slotted to make $12.3 million.

Had Richardson stayed at Florida and improved himself to a top-seven pick in 2024, he would’ve stood to sign a $30 million deal. The flip side of that gamble? He could’ve remained inconsistent in college during 2023 and sacrificed any hope of being a first-rounder.

At no point last season was I convinced I was watching a first-round quarterback. Even the dynamic runs Richardson had against Utah and the huge stats he compiled at Tennessee seemed like flashes — not the Weekly steadiness required from a winning quarterback. It’s rare that quarterbacks with 13 college starts and a losing record command first-round grades, yet Richardson’s tools make him an exception. Brugler’s mock draft forecast comes with the caveat: Jared Goff is signed for two more years in Detroit, a young QB has time to develop. Then again, there’s the argument that getting live-game reps for another season as an SEC quarterback would be more impactful than standing on the sideline for two seasons in the NFL.

I am happy to see the additions to the Offensive and defensive lines through the transfer portal, and we certainly upgraded the Talent at wide receiver via recruiting. Was the offensive game plan limited by the talent or the quarterback last year, in your opinion? —Jorge A.

It pains me to answer “both,” but as Abe Petrovsky concluded, “We can’t run from who we are. Our Destiny chooses us.” So, yeah, it’s both.

Richardson was a third-year player who made too many Rookie Mistakes — issues attributable to having his development stunted by the COVID-19 stipulations of 2020 and injuries in 2021.

Florida’s receiving unit was mediocre last year. At its best — when Justin Shorter, Ricky Pearsall and Xzavier Henderson were healthy and aligned — this was a mid-pack group by SEC standards. And there were five weeks when one or two members of that group were sidelined entirely or incapacitated for large swaths of a game.

Compiling the woes was the availability of Keon Zipperer, the Gators’ only pass-catching threat at tight end. He missed five games, appearing on only 330 of more than 850 Offensive snaps.

Who are the quarterbacks Florida should be scouting and targeting should they hit the second transfer window? — Mark N.

Would you like to pre-order Jaxson Dart? Brock Vandagriff? Maybe Devin Brown or Justyn Martin?

It’s all conjecture at this point, considering those quarterbacks could ball out in spring and seize the starting jobs at Ole Miss, Georgia or Ohio State. But Napier’s staff — like most Power 5 programs — maintains a database of players, featuring evaluations that trace back to high school and become updated with what transpires in college. The key is being prepared to pounce. Any program that only learns of a player’s availability once he enters the Portal is behind several others who knew it was coming. Mining and maintaining recruiting connections is vital.

Another spring competition that could portend a quarterback being on the move? Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe at Alabama.

Of course, the Gators have a spring quarterback battle of their own to evaluate, with Graham Mertz classified as a fifth-year junior and Jack Miller a fourth-year sophomore. What those players display during the next two months will inform whether Florida needs to shop for a starter or a depth quarterback.

What is your take on all the players who left Florida this offseason? Is this simply a continuation of Napier remaking our program? Or is there anything else going on? — Kenneth C.

Coaching transitions inevitably spark roster turnover, especially after consecutive 6-7 seasons. Most of Florida’s outgoing transfers parted ways amicably, although you’ll recall that during the period spanning late June to late October, Napier dismissed six players for what sources described as a variety of mishaps. While I doubt Napier would admit this, he was surprised at the inferior talent he inherited in Gainesville.

Among the 23 players who left, only a few were poised to make significant contributions next season. Asked to surmise which transfers I believe the staff most wanted to retain, I’d answer (in descending order) Ethan White, Tre’Vez Johnson, Avery Helm, Jalen Lee and Michael Tarquin.

Is this the year Derek Wingo takes the next step and becomes a full-time starter? Are you surprised he is still around after the bulk of Dan Mullen’s recruits transferred out? — Moe J.

While I’m optimistic about many things — egg prices returning to normal, our daughter, Primrose, becoming potty trained, etc. — my realist side says players typically don’t make big leaps in Year 4. In Wingo’s case, I believe we’ve seen essentially what he can be. While playing on a string of forgettable defenses that were starved for Playmakers through three seasons, they never ascended. He made only three career starts, each attributable to injuries or Bowl opt-outs and played fewer defensive snaps last season (125) than the previous year (152).

Both of Wingo’s position coaches at Florida — Christian Robinson on the former staff and Jay Bateman in the current role — have raved about his Dedication and characterized him as an exceptional teammate. Whether that translates into being an SEC-caliber Mike linebacker remains to be seen. With Ventrell Miller finished, there’s a pressing need, but it’s telling that Ohio State transfer Teradja Mitchell opted to spend his super-senior season at Florida. Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock also came aboard, although he plans to work at Mike and will. Wingo already faced in-house competition at the position from Scooby Williams.

Wingo is among only nine holdovers from Florida’s 2020 recruiting class. (Eleven transferred, and three declared for this year’s NFL Draft.) He could have left for a Group of 5 program in search of increased playing time, but his decision to stay signals that he’s at least a solid cultural fit for Napier’s program. Maybe I’m wrong, and maybe he’s a late-bloomer who provides Patrick Toney’s defense a voice in the middle. There are certainly a lot of people in the building rooting for him.

(Top photo of Jaden Rashada: James Gilbert/Getty Images)