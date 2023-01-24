Florida football: Houston LB Mannie Nunnery commits to Gators out of transfer Portal

Image Credit: @GatorsFB / Twitter

Continuing to fill in needs across its roster, the Florida Gators added further depth out of the transfer Portal at the linebacker position. Houston’s Mannie Nunnery committed to the program and enrolled at Florida on Monday with two years of eligibility remaining.

“Let’s turn the Heat Up!!!! #Thankful #Blessed,” they tweeted.

Nunnery, a three-star prospect in the Class of 2019, played 25 games across four seasons with the Cougars, recording 46 tackles (three for loss) and a sack last season. A key depth add for the Gators, which needed help across the middle of their defense Entering the offseason, he will likely see significant time on special teams as well after Emerging as a standout on that unit for Houston.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder enters as the third linebacker in this transfer class alone and the ninth transfer Florida has acquired this offseason.

While the Gators have not added many big-name players in this transfer Portal cycle — a second window opens in May after the conclusion of spring practice — head Coach Billy Napier has focused on those who fit the system and have multiple years of Eligibility remaining to provide long-term depth.