Florida Football Grants NLI Request From Jaden Rashada

According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, quarterback Jaden Rashada and the Florida Gators have parted ways. There was traction that the two sides would separate, and now the move is official.

Florida let Rashada out of his letter of intent on Friday morning. Rashada’s father spoke with 247Sports on January 11, saying that the family was “in constant talks with Florida in regards to his enrollment, but I’d like to think if he’s not enrolled by Friday [January 13]there will be some challenges there to proceed as planned.”

