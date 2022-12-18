Florida football decline continues, Gators avoid shutout with last-minute field goal in 30-3 loss

The Gators have now played an NCAA-high 436 consecutive games without being shut out, a streak that dates back to 1988. Florida, however, did finish the season with a second consecutive 6-7 mark — the first time since 1978-1979 the Gators have had back-to-back losing seasons. Napier, who said in August that Florida was the “least stressful job” he has had, now has what appears to be a Massive Reload on his hands for the 2023 season.

Saturday, however, was all about saving face. CFP PLAYOFFS: Ohio State ready to ‘let it loose’ against Georgia Facing a fourth-and-goal at the Beavers’ 23, Napier sent out kicker Adam Mihalek to attempt the 40-yard field goal as the ESPN commentators debated the decision.

“I think you’ve got to go for it; I would go for it,” said Kirk Herbstreit, who was calling the game. “First-year coach, I want to compete to the end. I don’t know what 3 points do for you, other than avoid the shutout.” Florida played the game without a handful of key players who opted out, including quarterback Anthony Richardson and leading tackler Ventrell Miller. RELATED: SEC opt-out list, Florida one of several missing players The Gators had opened this season in promising fashion, beating eventual Pac-12 Championship Game Winner Utah 29-26 in The Swamp. Florida was 4-3 when it faced No. 1-ranked Georgia in a game it actually was staying close in Midway through the third quarter before the Bulldogs pulled away for a 42-20 win.