Florida Football Celebrates GatorMade Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As the Gators prepare to host Missouri for Homecoming this weekend, the Florida football team will also celebrate its first GatorMade Week.

“We are excited to continuously share the life-changing impacts of GatorMade with our scholar-athletes, staff, alumni, investors, corporate partners, and fans,” said Senior Director of Player Relations and GatorMade Savannah Bailey . “To connect with GatorMade is to connect with our young men as people, not just as players – to commit to their development and support their growth as they represent the University of Florida for the rest of their lives.”

GatorMade Week is a new tradition within Florida Football that serves as a way to raise awareness and promote the initiatives of the GatorMade program, which was established earlier this year.

“GatorMade Week gives us an opportunity to highlight the different things that we do within GatorMade and certainly the great leadership that we have in that part of our program,” Head Coach Billy Napier said. “GatorMade is an initiative that is all about player development—in particular we’re trying to equip and educate our players for life after football. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to really position the players for success independent of football. “

In Honor of GatorMade Week, the team will wear helmet decals of the GatorMade logo Saturday during the game.

GatorMade is a player-led and purpose-driven initiative that empowers its football scholar-athletes with opportunities to learn, serve, and lead. GatorMade translates the skills of football into personal and professional contexts, instilling independence in the scholar-athletes to be agents of change in their teams, homes, communities, and world.