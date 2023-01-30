Florida Fest Fast Recap: Drive Nation Earns Back To Back Gold – PrepVolleyball.com | Club Volleyball | High School Volleyball

As the sun sets in Fort Lauderdale, a team from Texas is getting on a plane with a little extra luggage, a Florida Fest championship. After a day filled with big-time Battles and high caliber competition, Drive Nation was named Champions for the third straight competition after earning gold at the MLK NTD Bid Event, the Adidas Lone Star Classic, and now Florida Fest. On top of that, they managed to take home gold without losing a match, winning ten straight. Much like the teams that competed, we’ve got flights to catch. So we’re keeping it short and sweet until later this week.

You must login to view this article or subscribe to PrepVolleyball.com! Annual Subscriptions start at just $1.87/month!

If you are already a member, please click here to login.















