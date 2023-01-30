Florida Fest: All Tournament Team – PrepVolleyball.com | Club Volleyball | High School Volleyball
now that the Fiesta that is Florida Fest has ended, it’s time to unveil our All-Tournament Selections. Below you will find Athletes that had Stellar performances, at least in our eyes, throughout the entirety of the tournament. After spending hours and days in the convention center, these Athletes found a way to both Impress us and make a positive and impactful difference for their teams.
SETTERS
Jordan HeatherlySetter, 1st Alliance 18 Gold
Lily NicholsonSetter, Drive Nation 18 Red
Jalyn StoutSetter, Gainesville Jrs 18 1
OUTSIDE/RIGHT-SIDE HITTERS
Blaire BaylessOutside Hitter, MADFROG 18’s N Green
Brooklyn TealerOutside Hitter, Gainesville Jrs 18 1
Cameron LloydOutside Hitter, Triangle 18 Black
Kennedy WagnerOutside Hitter, 1st Alliance 18 Gold
Lauryn BowieRight-Side Hitter, Mintonette m.81
Frances Torres-EsperanzaRight-Side Hitter, Metro 18 Travel
MIDDLE BLOCKERS
Aisha AionoMiddle Blocker, KC MAVS 18 1
Leah FordMiddle Blocker, Drive Nation 18 Red
Helen WilfordMiddle Blocker, Triangle 18 Black
Pamela McCuneMiddle Blocker, Metro 18 Travel
LIBEROS
Vanessa Del RealLibero/DS, 1st Alliance 18 Gold
Reagan AndersonLibero/DS, KC MAVS 18-1
Taylor McNear, Libero/DS, Triangle 18 Black