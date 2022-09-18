Florida fans hammer play call on 1st and goal that resulted in Anthony Richardson INT

Anthony Richardson threw an awful interception with 8 minutes remaining against South Florida as Florida tried to make a late comeback while trailing, 28-24.

SEC Network Analyst Jordan Rodgers immediately called it a “major mistake” for Richardson, as Florida got down to the goal line “on the backs of the Offensive linemen.” Earlier, Rodgers said, “How did they get down there?”

Inexcusable was among the descriptions Florida fans had for the pick, which ended a seven-play drive that went for 70 yards and covered 3:24. It was his second interception of the game.

Here’s a sampling of the immediate reaction:

