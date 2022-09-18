Florida fans hammer play call on 1st and goal that resulted in Anthony Richardson INT

Anthony Richardson threw an awful interception with 8 minutes remaining against South Florida as Florida tried to make a late comeback while trailing, 28-24.

SEC Network Analyst Jordan Rodgers immediately called it a “major mistake” for Richardson, as Florida got down to the goal line “on the backs of the Offensive linemen.” Earlier, Rodgers said, “How did they get down there?”

Inexcusable was among the descriptions Florida fans had for the pick, which ended a seven-play drive that went for 70 yards and covered 3:24. It was his second interception of the game.

Here’s a sampling of the immediate reaction:

Brutal night for Anthony Richardson: 10-18, 112 yards, 0 TD-2 INTs … He just threw his 2nd INT (in the end-zone with a chance to take the lead) https://t.co/F4wgjnCq5O pic.twitter.com/nvahIJGQbx — ?????? @???????? (@FTBeard7) September 18, 2022

Anthony Richardson just threw an interception in the end zone on a back-shoulder fade. Florida was on the 5 running it down USF’s throat … and Billy Napier threw on first down … a fade … with a guy who is struggling to throw. Unconscionable. #Gators — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) September 18, 2022

Just a crushing interception from Anthony Richardson as Florida was driving to take the lead again. He’s got a long way to go. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 18, 2022

Richardson has been prone to 1-2 bad throws/decisions a game. That was, clearly, one. — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) September 18, 2022

Boneheaded decision by Anthony Richardson. He’s come back to earth after a stellar debut against Utah. That throw was inexcusable. #NFLDraftpic.twitter.com/pdI3GyLvM6 — WBG84 (@WBG84) September 18, 2022

Huge mistake from Anthony Richardson, throws a pick in the end zone! USF still up 28-24 with 7:50 remaining in the game — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 18, 2022