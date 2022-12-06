Florida DL Gervon Dexter declares for 2023 NFL Draft; four more Gators enter transfer Portal

Image Credit: Jordan McKendrick, UAA

Through the results on the field may not have been up to the Florida Gators’ expectations, it’s clear there was some legitimate NFL Talent on the roster this past season. Sophomore defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. on Monday became the fourth Florida player to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft with Eligibility remaining.

“Ever since I made my commitment with the University of Florida, the time I have spent with the Orange and Blue is something I will cherish forever,” Dexter began in an extended statement. “… I would like to thank all the fans and all of Gator Nation for their support. … I would also like to thank both coaches [Dan] Mullen and his staff for giving me the opportunity to compete here and Coach [Billy] Napier for showing me exactly what leadership should look like. … After speaking with my family, I think it is best to forego my last year of Eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Dexter found the field right away as a true freshman for the Gators and never missed a contest playing in all 37 games across three seasons. He started all 12 games this year at defensive tackle — totaling 50 tackles (22 solo) with two sacks and four quarterback hurries on the campaign — and made nine starts last season.

Although it was initially expected that Dexter’s career with Florida ended against Florida State, he announced Tuesday that he will don the orange and blue once more in the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl. He is the only one of the four declared Gators who is expected to play in the game.

Attrition continues for Florida with players not only leaving for the NFL but also entering the transfer portal. Four more players decided to transfer over the last two days with redshirt sophomore linebacker Lloyd Summerall III, sophomore DL Jalen Lee, redshirt freshman LB Chief Borders and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil announcing their intentions to depart the program. All were lower-rated four-star prospects when recruited to the program.

“I appreciate the University of Florida and the whole organization for everything throughout these past years,” said Summerall, who played 11 games on special teams in 2022 after seeing action on defense while playing in all 12 games last season.

Lee, who did not make an announcement, played in all 12 games; however, after making three starts at nose tackle, he was overtaken on the depth chart by sophomore Desmond Watson, who retained the starting job for the remainder of the season. Mugharbil never played for the Gators.

“To the Gator Nation, everything has to come to an end one day,” said Borders as part of an extended announcement in which he thanked fans, administrators and the old coaching staff but not the present one. Borders saw action on special teams in all 12 games this season.

With Dexter and the four transfers not returning, Florida now has 23 players who have either declared for the draft, entered the transfer portal or been dismissed from the team. The Gators expect even more attrition to come, which they will need to sign their recruiting class and add their own transfers out of the portal.